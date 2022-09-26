YouTube star Joel Hansen will try to consume world's biggest biscuit sando at San Antonio restaurant

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Joel Hansen
Competitive eater and YouTube personality Joel Hansen takes on a barbecue challenge.
Competitive eater and YouTube personality Joel Hansen this week will attempt what's being billed as the World's Largest Biscuit Sandwich Challenge.
His host for the stomach-punishing feat? None other than San Antonio's Alamo Biscuit Co.
The Northwest San Antonio restaurant — known for its flaky, buttery biscuits — will host the social media star this Wednesday as he tries to scarf down a massive sandwich consisting of a 14-inch-diameter homemade biscuit loaded with eggs, cheese, brisket, smoked sausage, breakfast sausage and bacon. (Pass the salsa, please.)
Hansen’s bid to conquer the food challenge will take place at 2 p.m., and it will be broadcast to his more than 500,000 YouTube subscribers.
Alamo Biscuit is encouraging locals to stop in and watch the Guinness World Record-holder attempt the stunt. It's also urging the brave of belly to consider following in Hansen's footsteps. The specially created dish will soon become a permanent fixture on Alamo Biscuit's menu, its owners said.
Alamo Biscuit, located at 9630 Huebner Road, #103, focuses on brunch-forward fare including shrimp and grits, huevos rancheros and pork belly Benedict.
