YouTube star Joel Hansen will try to consume world's biggest biscuit sando at San Antonio restaurant

Northwest San Antonio spot Alamo Biscuit Co. will host the competitive eater as he attempts to finish a massive sandwich laden with meat, cheese and eggs.

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 9:51 am

click to enlarge Competitive eater and YouTube personality Joel Hansen takes on a barbecue challenge. - Courtesy Photo / Joel Hansen
Courtesy Photo / Joel Hansen
Competitive eater and YouTube personality Joel Hansen takes on a barbecue challenge.
Competitive eater and YouTube personality Joel Hansen this week will attempt what's being billed as the World's Largest Biscuit Sandwich Challenge.

His host for the stomach-punishing feat? None other than San Antonio's Alamo Biscuit Co.

The Northwest San Antonio restaurant — known for its flaky, buttery biscuits — will host the social media star this Wednesday as he tries to scarf down a massive sandwich consisting of a 14-inch-diameter homemade biscuit loaded with eggs, cheese, brisket, smoked sausage, breakfast sausage and bacon. (Pass the salsa, please.)

Hansen’s bid to conquer the food challenge will take place at 2 p.m., and it will be broadcast to his more than 500,000 YouTube subscribers.

Alamo Biscuit is encouraging locals to stop in and watch the Guinness World Record-holder attempt the stunt. It's also urging the brave of belly to consider following in Hansen's footsteps. The specially created dish will soon become a permanent fixture on Alamo Biscuit's menu, its owners said.

Alamo Biscuit, located at 9630 Huebner Road, #103, focuses on brunch-forward fare including shrimp and grits, huevos rancheros and pork belly Benedict.

