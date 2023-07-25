Youtube stars stop in San Antonio on a quest to visit every single Margaritaville

Their verdict? The River Walk stacks up better than Margaritaville's food.
Burback and Nivison — each of whom boast roughly 2 million subscribers — regularly produce long-form content ranging from offbeat travel videos to social commentary deep dives. One example of the latter explained the death of late-night talk shows.
The pair released separate videos of their San Antonio visit, racking up a combined 6 million views in just four days. The trek mirrors their similar excursion to visit every single North American Rainforest Cafe.
"I just like this spot a lot," Burback said in the video over clips of the river and its many dining and drinking establishments. "It's a very beautiful place in the city."
However, the enthusiasm dwindled once they entered Margaritaville.
After they saw a quote from the Buffett's "Who's the Blonde Stranger" hanging above a set of tables, Burback's video cuts to a roughly 30 second clip of him mocking the song's adultery premise.
Next, Burback ordered a plate of fish and chips battered with Landshark Lager. He opined that it resembled a frozen dinner, adding that the food tasted "just okay."
"Hey, Eddy, I cooked those up in my microwave last night," an out-of-frame friend joked about the fish fillets.
Ted Nivison's Buc-ee's experience:
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed