Youtube stars stop in San Antonio on a quest to visit every single Margaritaville

Eddy Burback and Ted Nivison liked the River Walk and Buc-ee's. The fried fish at Margaritaville? Eh, not so much.

By on Tue, Jul 25, 2023 at 2:34 pm

click to enlarge YouTuber Eddy Burback discusses his plan to visit every Margaritaville in North America. - Screen shot / Youtube Eddy Burback
Screen shot / Youtube Eddy Burback
YouTuber Eddy Burback discusses his plan to visit every Margaritaville in North America.
Popular YouTubers Eddy Burback and Ted Nivison recently stopped in San Antonio as part of their quest to visit and document every North American location of yacht rocker Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville chain.

Their verdict? The River Walk stacks up better than Margaritaville's food.

Burback and Nivison — each of whom boast roughly 2 million subscribers — regularly produce long-form content ranging from offbeat travel videos to social commentary deep dives. One example of the latter explained the death of late-night talk shows.

The pair released separate videos of their San Antonio visit, racking up a combined 6 million views in just four days. The trek mirrors their similar excursion to visit every single North American Rainforest Cafe.

Eddy Burback's Margaritaville experience: 

Before entering downtown San Antonio's Texas-themed Margaritaville, the two shared an appreciation for the city and the River Walk.

"I just like this spot a lot," Burback said in the video over clips of the river and its many dining and drinking establishments. "It's a very beautiful place in the city."

However, the enthusiasm dwindled once they entered Margaritaville.

After they saw a quote from the Buffett's "Who's the Blonde Stranger" hanging above a set of tables, Burback's video cuts to a roughly 30 second clip of him mocking the song's adultery premise.

Next, Burback ordered a plate of fish and chips battered with Landshark Lager. He opined that it resembled a frozen dinner, adding that the food tasted "just okay." 

"Hey, Eddy, I cooked those up in my microwave last night," an out-of-frame friend joked about the fish fillets.
click to enlarge This plate of Margaritaville Landshark fish and chips didn't earn any raves. - Screenshot / Youtube Eddy Burback
Screenshot / Youtube Eddy Burback
This plate of Margaritaville Landshark fish and chips didn't earn any raves.
Even so, the YouTubers mentioned that this particular Margaritaville actually utilizes its stage for live music, which they agreed was a nice touch. The California location didn't put its stage to use during the pair's visit.

During their journey to the Margaritaville in New Orleans, Nivison and Burback made a stop at an East Texas Buc-ee's. Nivison was clearly in awe of the Lone Star State travel institution's culture and atmosphere.

Ted Nivison's Buc-ee's experience:
 
