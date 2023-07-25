Youtube stars stop in San Antonio on a quest to visit every single Margaritaville

recently stopped in San Antonio as part of their quest to visit and document every North American location of yacht rocker Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville chain.



Their verdict? The River Walk stacks up better than Margaritaville's food.



Burback and Nivison — each of whom boast roughly 2 million subscribers — regularly produce long-form content ranging from offbeat travel videos to social commentary deep dives. One example of the latter explained the death of late-night talk shows.The pair released separate videos of their San Antonio visit, racking up a combined 6 million views in just four days. The trek mirrors their similar excursion to visit every single North American Rainforest Cafe.Before entering downtown San Antonio's Texas-themed Margaritaville, the two shared an appreciation for the city and the River Walk."I just like this spot a lot," Burback said in the video over clips of the river and its many dining and drinking establishments. "It's a very beautiful place in the city."However, the enthusiasm dwindled once they entered Margaritaville.After they saw a quote from the Buffett's "Who's the Blonde Stranger"hanging above a set of tables, Burback's video cuts to a roughly 30 second clip of him mocking the song's adultery premise.

click to enlarge Screenshot / Youtube Eddy Burback This plate of Margaritaville Landshark fish and chips didn't earn any raves.

During their journey to the Margaritaville in New Orleans, Nivison and Burback made a stop at an East Texas Buc-ee's. Nivison was clearly in awe of the Lone Star State travel institution's culture and atmosphere.



Ted Nivison's Buc-ee's experience:



Next, Burback ordered a plate of fish and chips battered with Landshark Lager. He opined that it resembled a frozen dinner, adding that the food tasted "just okay.""Hey, Eddy, I cooked those up in my microwave last night," an out-of-frame friend joked about the fish fillets.Even so, the YouTubers mentioned that this particular Margaritaville actually utilizes its stage for live music, which they agreed was a nice touch. The California location didn't put its stage to use during the pair's visit.