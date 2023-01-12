Yuengling debuts Texan AF limited-edition can to raise money for nonprofit Keep Texas Beautiful

The collaboration will provide up to $50,000 for the nonprofit's goal of keeping the state litter-free.

By on Thu, Jan 12, 2023 at 9:21 am

click to enlarge Pennsylvania’s D.G. Yuengling & Son's new, limited-edition cans bear a custom Texas-specific design. - Courtesy Photo / D.G. Yuengling & Son
Courtesy Photo / D.G. Yuengling & Son
Pennsylvania’s D.G. Yuengling & Son's new, limited-edition cans bear a custom Texas-specific design.
Cult classic Yuengling beer and waste-reduction nonprofit Keep Texas Beautiful have struck a partnership that could raise up to $50,000 for the latter's mission of keeping the state litter-free.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s D.G. Yuengling & Son debuted limited-edition cans of its flagship lager bearing a Texas-specific design. The cans feature the same maroon and champagne color scheme fans will recognize but with the added touch of an outline of the Lone Star State.

click to enlarge Yuengling will donate $1 per Lager case sold through March of 2023 to KTB. - Courtesy Photo / D.G. Yuengling & Son
Courtesy Photo / D.G. Yuengling & Son
Yuengling will donate $1 per Lager case sold through March of 2023 to KTB.
The brewery will donate $1 per case of the lager sold through the end of March to the nonprofit, for a total of up to $50,000. The cans are currently available in grocery, convenience and liquor stores statewide.

Yuengling — the oldest existing U. S. brewery — began producing its easy-drinking suds in Fort Worth in 2021, entering the Texas market for the first time. Before then, Louisiana and Arkansas were as far west as the brand's distribution reached.

Yuengling's Keep Texas Beautiful campaign marks the company's first Texas-specific giving initiative since entering the market, according to officials.

