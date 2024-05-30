Eric Bana journeys into rainforest to reprise role in mystery-thriller The Dry 2

click to enlarge IFC Films Force of Nature: The Dry 2 features Australian actor Erica Bana in its starring role.

In the mystery-thriller, Australian actor Eric Bana () reprises his role as Aaron Falk, a federal police detective who investigates the murder of his childhood friend in the original 2020 film.

This time, Aaron is investigating the disappearance of a woman whose company may be caught up in a money laundering scheme. The film is based on the 2017 novel Force of Nature by Jane Harper. It is written and directed by Australian filmmaker Robert Connolly (The Turning).

During a recent interview with the Current, Bana, 55, and Connolly, 56, talked about bringing another Harper novel to life and the challenges of filming in remote locations in the rainforest.

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 is currently streaming on VOD platforms.

Eric, what was your initial reaction when you heard that audiences wanted to see more of this character?

Eric Bana: We were such huge fans of the original book, and were really excited to turn that into a movie. When it turned into a huge hit, we were just so happy because it meant that we could consider the idea of doing another one. So, we applied the same kind of rigor that we did to the first. It's just a great setting for a mystery-thriller.

What do you think it is about your character that connects with audiences?

EB: Jane Harper writes the genre incredibly well. I think what sets her apart is that her characters are fantastic and so interesting. They're very individual. I'd like to think that's part of it.

Robert Connolly: I think the books, as a foundation for adapting, have three amazing things going for them: they have a location in each of them that’s incredible — a great cinematic world. They have an incredible ensemble of characters. Then, it's all hinged on this kind of propulsion of this detective mystery driven by Aaron Falk. I love that these three things entwined. Going into the Australian bush on this one was just incredible.

The story was set on dry land in the first movie, so what were the challenges filming in the rainforest this time?

RC: It was really tough taking a film crew into that world. But it was also amazing. There wasn't one day that I didn't pinch myself. I was lucky to be filming out there. It's a beautiful world that is rarely seen on the screen. It's really hard to get into these locations. No one had ever filmed in some of them. The actors and the crew had to really get into the whole spirit of filming in such remote places.

EB: The biggest stress for us as filmmakers and producers is being worried about everybody else. It’s like, “Who's gonna break their leg today?” There was not much we could do to minimize the extremeness of the location. So, you're just constantly hoping everyone will make it through the day and that no one's going to be carted off or piggybacked out of the valley. Getting through every day was a challenge.

Was it difficult to tell a story written on three separate timelines?

RC: Yeah, we spent a lot of time editing [and] managing how those pieces would come together. I love when a film feels cryptic. It's like a puzzle to unlock. I think people like those detective mysteries where they can kind of work it out themselves. Still, you're always worried because you don't want the film to be confusing.

Jane Harper’s novel Exiles, her third and final Aaron Falk mystery, is still out there. What are the chances you wrap up this cinematic trilogy?

RC: Let’s see how this one goes. We try to make them standalone films. You don't have to have seen The Dry to see Force of Nature.

EB: We just try to make them as good as they can be on their own.

Eric, how do you choose what books you’re going to read?

EB: It has to come across the pillow. My wife is the reader. She reads everything, and she's always two years ahead of me. The Dry came across the pillow one night, and she said, “You’re gonna have to read this! They're going to make it into a film!” I think Black Hawk Down is the only adaptation where I beat her to the punch. She's a voracious reader and a member of a couple of book clubs. She keeps me well informed.