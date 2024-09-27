Hounds of War star Rhona Mitra shares love for stunt work and rescuing horses

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / XYZ Films Rhona Mitra stars in the new action movie Hounds of War, which is now available on digital platforms.

In the action flick, actor Frank Grillo () plays Ryder, a mercenary who seeks vengeance after his fellow soldiers are exterminated. Ryder reaches out to Selina (Rhona Mitra), a woman from his past, who can help him get revenge.

Mitra is best known for her roles in the 2003 drama The Life of David Gale and the 2009 action-horror movie Underworld: Rise of the Lycans. She also starred in the main cast of TV series including The Practice, Boston Legal and The Last Ship.

During a recent interview with the Current, Mitra, 48, talked about why she loves doing her own fight scenes in movies and what it’s like living on a horse sanctuary in Uruguay.

What was it about Hounds of War that made you want to be a part of it?

It all happened quite quickly. I was given about 72 hours to make a decision and get on the plane. [The film] had appealing elements. It didn’t hurt that the location was in Malta. I'd worked with Frank [Grillo] before, so it gave me the confidence to be able to say that I can walk onto the set and actually be able to pick up the dance pretty quickly.

That’s a quick turnaround!

Yeah, it's happening more and more these days. I don't know why some of these things are so last minute. It varies for different reasons. The most important thing is that you know that you can get to the set, learn your lines on time and learn the fight choreography … without getting egg on your face.

Were you excited to have some fighting sequences in this one?

I do love to fight! I love the discipline. I love the dance. I love knowing that my body can still remember to do it. It's really cathartic. My life is very physical. But as a general rule, I don't go around elbowing people in the face.

It sounds like you prefer movies where you can show off your fighting skills.

Any film where I get to work with a good stunt team and a good fight team is amazing. Those guys dedicate their life to communicating a language through the body. That's how I look at it. They’re so good at it and so disciplined and such a joy to be around. It's always the best part of my job. I often think if the movie doesn't have that, I'm quite sad because it’s what I love most.

So, did you have a stunt double for this movie?

No, I didn't have one. No one ever doubles my fights. They always have one ready because they have to for insurance. But I always do all of my own fights, even when it's sword work or horse work — even some driving work, up to a point. I feel quite proud that I do all of my fight work.

A lot of actors won’t risk that.

I just have such ownership over the characters. Stunt work is more than just choreography. You put an essence on [the character] that not all stunt doubles can do. You breathe the essence of the character you've created. So, you have to be careful that that doesn't get lost.

There’s a scene in the movie where your character talks about having a sanctuary where she can find peace. Is it safe to say that your personal sanctuary is on your farm in Uruguay with your horses?

Yeah, I live [on] and run a horse sanctuary. I rescue horses and dogs. So, that was a coincidence. I never even spoke to [screenwriter] Jean Pierre [Magro] about that. It was interesting because I related to that.

What is it about horses and dogs that have a calming effect on you?

I particularly love big dogs. I love the bully breeds and the pit breeds. The horses [at my sanctuary] are either wild or ones that have been traumatized. [Horses] force you to dig into a part of yourself that is so completely centered and whole and grounded and loving and humble. Every second I'm around them, I’m honing those qualities.

I know you rode a horse in Underworld: Rise of the Lycans.

That was one of my favorite sequences on a horse. We went galloping through the forests of New Zealand under a full moon with full body armor, helmet and gloves. I had to stop on a mark and get the horse to rear exactly on point in pitch black. We pulled it off, and it's quite a magnificent shot.

What is your overall take on animals working on movie sets?

It’s always a relief when the guys who take care of the horses are good guys. I don't love using horses for anything to be honest. So, it's a mixed bag for me. I try to make the experience as positive as possible, obviously, for the animals. I do grapple with subjugating a live animal for entertainment.

How do you decide what kinds of projects you want to work on these days?

I want to spend my days with people I know are grateful to be there. I also want to feel like I can do the job well. I try and stay away from things that are just empty or anything that objectifies the female. I don't do nudity anymore. I'm done with that. I did that in my youth, so I stay away from that stuff. At the end of the day, you can't be too picky. If you're Angelina Jolie, you can do what you want, but for the rest of us, we're working a job. I need to go to work. I just try to make sure it's with nice people.

How much action are you going to see in the remake of Red Sonja?

They were like, ‘Bring her on to do her thing, and let her kick ass!’ No horses for me, but there are horses!

