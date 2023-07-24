Original Blue Beetle costume on display at San Antonio's Casa Blanca theater





The showcase comes ahead of the live-action superhero flick's Friday, Aug. 18, debut.

follow the adventures of Jaime Reyes, a teenager who becomes a superhero with the help of the Blue Beetle scarab. He fights crime and protects his city while balancing those exploits with a complicated personal life.

San Antonio comic book fans may want to scuttle over to the Santikos Entertainment Casa Blanca theater.The original Blue Beetle costume worn by Xolo Maridueña in the new live-action DC Comics film of the same name is on display at the movie house through Monday, July 31.Both themovie and comic