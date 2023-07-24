LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Original Blue Beetle costume on display at San Antonio's Casa Blanca theater

Fans of the superhero can get up close and personal with the costume the until July 31.

By on Mon, Jul 24, 2023

click to enlarge Original Blue Beetle costume on display at San Antonio's Casa Blanca theater
Courtesy / Santikos Entertainment Casa Blanca
San Antonio comic book fans may want to scuttle over to the Santikos Entertainment Casa Blanca theater. 

The original Blue Beetle costume worn by Xolo Maridueña in the new live-action DC Comics film of the same name is on display at the movie house through Monday, July 31. The showcase comes ahead of the live-action superhero flick's Friday, Aug. 18, debut.

Both the Blue Beetle movie and comic follow the adventures of Jaime Reyes, a teenager who becomes a superhero with the help of the Blue Beetle scarab. He fights crime and protects his city while balancing those exploits with a complicated personal life.

Santikos Casa Blanca is located at 11210 Alamo Ranch Parkway.

