SA filmmaker and Star Wars fan Alejandro Cabrera discusses franchise for May the Fourth

San Antonio filmmaker Alejandro Cabrera may have made the documentary In the Lone Star Wars State about Texas' thriving Star Wars fandom, but how big of an admirer is he of the revolutionary space epic?

"On a scale of one to 10, I'm probably a 10 or 11," Cabrera told the Current during a recent interview. "The movies remind me of a special time in my childhood. What makes me a Star Wars fan is that I love how innovative the movies are and how they changed the film industry."

During an interview with the Current just in time for May the Fourth, we asked Cabrera about some of the most controversial topics in Star Wars lore and how he feels about the ubiquity of Star Wars content in recent years.

A screening of Cabrera's In the Lone Star Wars State will take place at 11: 30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress Ave. in Austin. Tickets run $8-$12. Cabrera will participate in a Q&A after the screening. More information is available at thestoryoftexas.com.

Before the studio re-edited Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, who did you think shot first, Han or Greedo?

No argument, Han shot first. Han is a cowboy. That's what makes him who he is. He just has that unconventional element to him.

Do you like the fact that the original trilogy was re-edited when it was re-released?

I think films are historical. They're staples of that time. I don't think they should have been re-edited. I would definitely revert back to how it was originally intended.

Are you pro- or anti-Jar Jar Binks?

I am pro-Jar Jar Binks. I wouldn't change anything about Episode I: [The Phantom Menace]. I was 10 years old when it came out in 1999. He was the film's comedic relief, like Disney's Goofy character. The technology is responsible for so much of what we watch now. I mean, he's silly, he's camp, but I enjoy him.

Do you like that The Phantom Menace gives a scientific explanation to The Force instead of keeping it as something mystical?

I was only 10 when the movie came out, so I was just looking at the explosions and all the effects. It wasn't until I was an adult that I saw all the undertones and the political stuff. I'm one of those people who likes things to be explained, so I had no problem with that. I know a lot of fans hated it though.

Do you think we're getting too much Star Wars content these days?

Yes. I feel like Star Wars is a delicacy. It's something you want to miss. You want it to be special. If you were to have caviar every night, it would lose that element. As much as I love Star Wars, I miss that era in the '90s when Hollywood was always coming up with new concepts and new visions.

Does that mean you don't watch new TV series like Ahsoka and Andor?

I watch them just to stay in the loop. There are things that I love about them. But ... I feel like Star Wars shouldn't be a show. It's a film. It's like saying, "Don't go to Disney World because we're going to put the experience on YouTube." Star Wars is an epic experience.

So, is it Baby Yoda or Grogu?

Whenever I'm having conversations with people who don't know Star Wars, I'll say Baby Yoda. It's a good reference. But if I'm with my Star Wars friends, I say Grogu.

What's your favorite Star Wars reference in a non-Star Wars movie?

The first one is Toy Story 2 when Zurg and Buzz Lightyear are in the elevator, and Zurg tells him that he is his father. I also loved the one in Raiders of the Lost Ark. When [Indiana Jones] is in one of the tombs, you can see R2-D2 and C-3PO in the hieroglyphics. Also, I like the one in Poltergeist. One of the kids' rooms is fully decorated with Star Wars bedsheets and merchandise. I thought that was pretty cool because it was a reflection of that time.

