San Antonio Film Commissioner Kimberly LeBlanc surveys the moviemaking landscape

Last week, MovieMaker magazine for its sixth consecutive year named San Antonio one of the Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker.

In describing the advantages of filming in San Antonio, the publication noted its access to production facilities and equipment rental houses along with state and supplemental local film incentives, which can total up to 30% of a production's cost.

"That adds to the allure of a film-loving city with about 15 movie theaters, at least a dozen festivals, and at least half a dozen film societies," the magazine reads.

During an interview on the same day as MovieMaker's inclusion of the city on its list, San Antonio Film Commissioner Kimberly LeBlanc talked about how state and city incentives are making it more affordable to produce projects in the Alamo City.

LeBlanc, 42, joined the San Antonio Film Commission, a division of the city's Department of Arts & Culture, in 2022 after working at the Texas Film Commission for 13 years. She also serves as the city's music program manager.

A 2005 Trinity University graduate, LeBlanc has a degree in urban studies and history.

What is your reaction to MovieMaker magazine naming San Antonio as one of the best places to live and work for filmmakers for the sixth year in a row?

To me, it's really striking. You can read their analysis of what San Antonio has to offer, but the rubric that they're looking at is an affordable, inclusive, creative community that stands out for filmmakers. I hope it makes people who are living and working in San Antonio feel really proud about being a part of this community and getting that kind of recognition. I hope it draws more eyes to all San Antonio has to offer.

Has the film commission had a good start to the new year?

We have. We were just in LA last week for a media and industry mission trip and were able to connect with a lot of partners there now that the strikes are over. In the last two days, our team has been scouting with a large-scale TV series that's looking to film in San Antonio within the year, which is an incredible opportunity.

Speaking of opportunities, I saw that the Department of Arts & Culture just opened its 2025 grant application for local artists.

Yes, and it's important to remind filmmakers they can apply for these grants too. The application window closes on Feb. 23. These grants are just one of the many ways San Antonio supports the creative class and the artists who are living and working in San Antonio. It's a substantial resource for filmmakers. Coming out of the strikes, I think people are hungrier than ever to connect and collaborate.

Since it's possible to make movies anywhere these days, is it still important to the film commission that local talent stays local?

It's so important to keep the talent here. We have a tremendous talent pipeline coming from San Antonio's youth film-education programs. Also, our college and university infrastructure for film students is really expanding. To me, it's incredibly important to make sure that the local talent sees that San Antonio is a place for them. If somebody wants to be a part of the San Antonio film community and wants to sustain themselves in the industry here, it's my goal they see that that's possible.

Can San Antonio compete with other filmmaking cities now that filmmakers have access to increased state and local incentives?

With the state film incentive securing a historic appropriation of $200 million, it's been really exciting to see the program get funded to the tune of what it deserves. It gives San Antonio a great advantage because filmmakers can pair the state's program with the local program. That's as competitive as anywhere. It really puts us in a league of our own among the Texas cities. It puts us back in the conversation.

I'm sure it would help if San Antonio had at least one studio where large productions could be built, yes?

Yes, it would be a great added value to our film community to have a large-scale, established studio. It would only benefit us, but the fact that we don't have it isn't keeping projects from expressing an interest in coming here. Most of the projects that we're working with are looking to film on location. They're looking for authenticity. Also, I think Hill Country Studios, [a 200-acre film and TV production studio coming soon to San Marcos,] is going to have a huge impact on our film community.

So, we can't build Barbie Land in San Antonio just yet, but maybe in the future.

Not yet. But if Greta Gerwig reaches out, we will find an alternative warehouse space for her, and we will make it work!

