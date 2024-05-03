Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

San Antonio movie theater will screen day-long Star Wars marathon

Naturally, the film fest commemorates May the Fourth.

By on Fri, May 3, 2024 at 4:12 pm

click to enlarge Star Wars fans dress up for a 2021 convention. - Wikimedia Commons / Syrio
Wikimedia Commons / Syrio
Star Wars fans dress up for a 2021 convention.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace — the fourth film in the franchise by release date — San Antonio cinema chain Santikos Entertainment is showing all nine Star Wars theatrical releases for a day-long marathon.

On May 4, the lispy unofficial day to celebrate all things Star Wars and the mystical power of the Force, Santikos’ Casa Blanca theater, 11210 Alamo Ranch Parkway, will set up buyers with a $100 ticket for the fest with unlimited refills on both popcorn and drinks. There's also is a limited-edition poster for the occasion.

Skywalker Saga marathon starts at 6 a.m. and goes for about 13 hours and 20 minutes, or a little over half a day on Naboo.

While some fans seemed daunted by run time, Alejandro Quiroga commented on Santikos’s Facebook post, “I’m throwing on my diapers and I’ll be ready! Don’t want to miss a second of it.”

May 1, 2024

