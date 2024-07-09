San Antonio's CineFestival, the nation's longest-running Latino film festival, starts Thursday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Guillermina Zabala The Compass, an anthology featuring hometown star Jesse Borrego (Blood In, Blood Out), is among the films screening at CineFestival 2024.

CineFestival, the longest-running Latino film festival in the nation, is back for its 45th edition.This year, the event continues with its focus on Texas filmmakers, especially those from the 210. The festival kicks off July 11 at the Little Carver Civic Center with screenings of local short films, including student films, in the Vistas de San Antonio program. These shorts include, an anthology film featuring hometown star Jesse Borrego ().The first feature screening, San Antonio director director Isaac Rodriguez’s, follows a traditional, family-owned tamale shop as it struggles to survive competition from a tamale shop with healthier options that opens in the neighborhood.On July 12, one episode of the HBO docuserieswill screen with Austin-based director Iliana Sosa in attendance. The episode explores the ever-changing relationship the U.S. has with migrants from south of the border and how first-generation immigrant children like herself connect to their own identity as they navigate two cultures.Sosa and fellow filmmaker Robie Flores, who’s presenting her film, will lead a July 13 master class for attendees. That evening will include a screening of Flores’ coming-of-age documentary, which centers on quinceañeras in South Texas.On July 14, the festival will close with the featurefrom filmmaker Nadia Zoe. The film tells the story of a Mexican American family preparing for a family reunion.Other events taking place at this year’s festival include screenings in the U.S. Showcase and Texas Showcase categories and a special 30th anniversary screening of the 1994 film ...and t(...) from director and co-write Severo Perez.Festival-goers also should try to fit in some of the Mequite Award-nominated films throughout the week, including the shortfrom Matamoros native Armando Ramirez Cardenas and the documentary shortfrom San Antonio director and producer Ray Santisteban.“From an audience perspective, I’m excited that they’ll be able to watch films that they won’t be able to see anywhere else and hopefully see themselves reflected in these stories,” said Eugenio del Bosque, Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center grants manager and CineFestival director. “For the artists, I’m excited that they will get the opportunity to network and to see work that relates to their own work. In general, I’m excited to create a movement and make more things happen for filmmaking in San Antonio.”