Santikos Silverado reopening in Northwest San Antonio after extensive renovation

Santikos Entertainment's Silverado theater and entertainment complex will reopen Friday after a months-long closure for renovations, officials with the Alamo City-based cinema chain said.The theater, located at 11505 W. Loop 1604 North in far Northwest San Antonio, will reopen with added features including a virtual reality experience, bowling, an upgraded sports bar, a private screening room and an arcade complete with more than 40 classic and contemporary games, according details shared Wednesday in an online statement."We're thrilled to unveil the transformation of Santikos Silverado, offering our guests an entirely new level of entertainment," Santikos' Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Brooks said in a statement. "With our enhanced facilities and cutting-edge attractions, we aim to create unforgettable moments and cherished experiences for our community."Movie tickets for Santikos Silverado are on sale now.