FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Santikos Silverado reopening in Northwest San Antonio after extensive renovation

The reopened cinema will feature a new virtual reality experience, bowling, a private screening room and more arcade games.

By on Wed, Feb 28, 2024 at 3:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Santikos Silverado reopening in Northwest San Antonio after extensive renovation
Santikos Entertainment's Silverado theater and entertainment complex will reopen Friday after a months-long closure for renovations, officials with the Alamo City-based cinema chain said.

The theater, located at 11505 W. Loop 1604 North in far Northwest San Antonio, will reopen with added features including a virtual reality experience, bowling, an upgraded sports bar, a private screening room and an arcade complete with more than 40 classic and contemporary games, according details shared Wednesday in an online statement.

"We're thrilled to unveil the transformation of Santikos Silverado, offering our guests an entirely new level of entertainment," Santikos' Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Brooks said in a statement. "With our enhanced facilities and cutting-edge attractions, we aim to create unforgettable moments and cherished experiences for our community."

Movie tickets for Santikos Silverado are on sale now.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Scroll to read more Movie Reviews & News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Selena killer Yolanda Saldivar speaks out in new docu-series airing later this month

By Michael Karlis

A new two-part series on Oxygen True Crime purports to offer new details about the death of Tejano superstar Selena.

Selena's father rails against new documentary featuring Yolanda Saldívar

By Sanford Nowlin

A new two-part series on Oxygen True Crime purports to offer new details about the death of Tejano superstar Selena.

San Antonio native John Quiñones delivers new season of What Would You Do?

By Kiko Martinez

San Antonio native John Quiñones delivers new season of What Would You Do?

Comedian Nasim Pedrad returns with second season of coming-of-age comedy series Chad

By Kiko Martinez

Nasim Pedrad stars as Chad's titular character.

San Antonio native John Quiñones delivers new season of What Would You Do?

By Kiko Martinez

San Antonio native John Quiñones delivers new season of What Would You Do?

Selena's father rails against new documentary featuring Yolanda Saldívar

By Sanford Nowlin

A new two-part series on Oxygen True Crime purports to offer new details about the death of Tejano superstar Selena.

Selena killer Yolanda Saldivar speaks out in new docu-series airing later this month

By Michael Karlis

A new two-part series on Oxygen True Crime purports to offer new details about the death of Tejano superstar Selena.

Watch this week: Donald Glover and Maya Erskine heat up Amazon Prime in Mr. and Mrs. Smith

By Steve Schneider

Maya Erskine and Donald Glover star in Amazon Prime series Mr. and Mrs. Smith, which premieres Friday.

February 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us