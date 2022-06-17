Summer Screens: San Antonio-tied actors and creators showing off movies and TV series this season

click to enlarge Universal Pictures The screenplay for new horror movie The Black Phone was written by San Antonio-born C. Robert Cargill.

Summer is well underway, and with it comes plenty of blockbuster movies and high-profile TV series. Here are a few projects worth checking out if you're interested in supporting San Antonio natives in their cinematic and small-screen endeavors.

Bruce McGill

MacArthur High School graduate and veteran character actor Bruce McGill stars in the TV movie Buried in Barstow. The film features actress Angie Harmon (Law & Order) as Hazel King, a single mother and ex-assassin who tries to escape her former life by moving to a small town and opening a barbecue joint. McGill plays Von, the man who saved Hazel from the streets when she was a teenager and trained her to become a killer. Buried in Barstow debuted on the Lifetime channel on June 4 and is now streaming on Hulu.

Saagar Shaikh

Marshall High School and UTSA graduate Saagar Shaikh stars in the new Disney+ series Ms. Marvel. Based on characters from Marvel Comics, the show follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a 16-year-old Muslim Pakistani American high school student who gains superpowers from an antique bracelet. Shaikh plays Aamir Khan, Kamala's supportive and loving older brother. "This project is so close to my heart," Shaikh told the Current. "We did our best to represent one family in one community. It was relatable." Ms. Marvel debuted June 10 on Disney+.

Olivia Applegate

San Antonio-born actress Olivia Applegate stars in the TV romance series Driven as Rylee Thomas, a woman who falls in love with a racecar driver. The show is adapted from the book series by New York Times bestselling author K. Bromberg. Viewers may recognize Applegate from her appearances in The Gifted, Euphoria and Dirty John. The third season of Driven just wrapped on June 11. Watch all three seasons on the streaming platform Passionflix.

Amelia Rico

Brackenridge High School graduate Amelia Rico stars in the first season of the psychological thriller series Dark Winds, based on a book series by Tony Hillerman. It tells the story of two Navajo police officers, Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), working in the Southwest during the 1970s. Rico plays Ada, an indigenous mother who is hiding a secret when officers visit her home. Before landing the role on Dark Winds, Rico appeared in series including Yellowstone, Walker and Grey's Anatomy. Dark Winds debuted on AMC and AMC+ on June 12.

C. Robert Cargill

San Antonio-born screenwriter C. Robert Cargill co-wrote and co-produced the new horror movie The Black Phone with writer-director-producer Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange). The film, which stars Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke (Boyhood), follows a kidnapped 13-year-old boy who begins to receive frightening calls from his abductor's past victims. The film is adapted from a short story by writer Joe Hill (Locke & Key). Cargill teamed with Derrickson on his last writing gig, Doctor Strange, in 2016. He's also written Sinister and Sinister 2. The Black Phone debuts at theaters June 24.

Warren Kole

San Antonio-born actor Warren Kole has a small role in the upcoming action-drama series The Terminal List as NCIS Agent Josh Holder. The series tells the story of James Reece (Chris Pratt), a former Navy SEAL officer who investigates the reason his platoon was ambushed during a special mission. The series also stars Taylor Kitsch (Lone Survivor), Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians) and Riley Keough (Zola). Kole can also be seen in the Showtime series Yellowjackets. The Terminal List will debut July 1 on Amazon Prime.

Steve Howey

San Antonio-born actor Steve Howey stars in an as-of-yet undisclosed main role opposite Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx (Ray) in the action-horror flick Day Shift. The movie follows a father (Foxx) who uses his regular job as a pool cleaner to hide the fact that he moonlights as a vampire hunter. The film also stars Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist) and Snoop Dogg (Baby Boy). Howey is best known for his roles in Reba and Shameless, the latter of which aired its 11th and final season last year. Day Shift debuts on Netflix August 12.

