Texas native Nora Zehetner tackles role as detective tracking serial killer in Boneyard

Lionsgate Actress Nora Zehetner (left) plays Laura Young, a police detective investigating a series of unsolved murderers with her chief, played 50 Cent (right).

The new true-crime thrilleruses the still-unsolved West Mesa Murders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as its basis. The murders of 11 women, whose remains were found in the desert in 2009, were thought to be carried out by a serial killer.

In Boneyard, actress Nora Zehetner (Brick) plays Laura Young, a police detective investigating the crimes alongside her chief (50 Cent) and an FBI agent (Mel Gibson). However, significant clues suggest someone in their own ranks may be responsible for the deaths.

Born in El Paso and raised in Dallas, Zehetner moved to Los Angeles when she was 18 to pursue an acting career. The relocation paid off with roles in films and TV series, including Brick, The Brothers Bloom, Everwood, Heroes and Grey’s Anatomy.

During an interview with the Current, Zehetner, 43, talked about her childhood in Texas, what attracted her to a true-life crime story and whether a coworker’s personal politics affects her decisions in the roles she takes.

Boneyard is currently available on VOD.

What was your childhood like living in Texas?

I had a great childhood. I remember walking to a park we lived nearby. I would go there and catch fireflies and wade in the stream. I did this funny thing where I left two years early from high school to go into this program at [the University of North Texas] called the Texas Academy of Math and Science. It’s two years of high school, and then you go to college two years early.

What interested you about the story behind Boneyard?

It was really important to me that [the film] shined a light on these really disturbing true-life crimes that haven’t been solved. One of the [film’s] writers actually knew some of the women the story is inspired by. They spent a long time developing … the story in a meaningful and respectful manner.

Why do you think telling this story like this works better than a true-crime docuseries?

Sometimes when you wrap a true-crime story in a thriller, it catches a larger audience and tells it in a way that is more exciting. So, you will still have the same experience and gain empathy in a way that you might have missed if you’re not into [docuseries].

How did you prepare yourself to play a police detective?

I had a conversation with a female detective beforehand about what [it’s] like. I talked to people and did a bit of research, because it’s obviously something that’s so far outside of my daily life. I think I just wanted to make sure that [my character] felt grounded and that I was doing the character justice. It really was something new for me. It’s interesting because I had to be tougher to be believed as a female detective in the same way I think a female detective feels like she has to be tough to be taken seriously by all the men.

As I was looking at your Instagram, I noticed some of the more liberal stances you have about certain topics. When you’re deciding to take a role in a project, do you ever weigh that decision on whether you’ll be working with co-stars who are on the opposite end of the political spectrum?

I mean, I suppose I [would] if I was sent a script that was based on a book by Bill O’Reilly or something, and if … I wasn’t comfortable with the manner it was being told. I want to do things that I’m proud of and comfortable with.

What about your co-stars?

It’s not really my job to police other people’s politics. I try to [stay away from that] because I don’t want to make people uncomfortable. I mean, I’m very open with what I believe. I think it’s important to build a safe workspace for everybody.

Speaking of co-stars, you worked with Mel Gibson on this film. What was it like sharing a set with him?

Obviously, he’s somebody I grew up a fan of. Five-year-old me was very excited to share the screen with him. I think about Lethal Weapon [because] that’s what I watched when I was a kid.

Is there something you haven’t done in your career that you would like to try?

I want to do it all! I would love to do something light, because I’ve been doing mostly drama and pretty serious stuff lately. So, it’d be fun to do a comedy [film]. I’m dry. I don’t think I have a particularly broad sense of humor.