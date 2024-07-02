TPR's Cinema Tuesday series will present Oscar-nominated short films in San Antonio

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Texas Public Radio
The Last Repair Shop and other short films will screen Tuesday, July 9.
The Oscar-nominated short films in live action, animation and documentary often pass unnoticed even by avid cinephiles because of the considerable difficulty of accessing them.
Fortunately, the excellent Texas Public Radio Cinema Tuesday series will present all five documentary shorts nominated for this year’s Oscars on Tuesday, July 9.
The films cover a wide range of topics including a meditation on Taiwanese identity as it relates to the U.S. and China, a love letter to filmmaker Sean Wang’s charmingly eccentric grandmas, an investigation into the frightening increase in book bans in America and a penetrating look at the widening racial economic gap through the frame of a barber shop in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The winner, The Last Repair Shop
, takes viewers inside an instrument repair shop that ensures students in Los Angeles have working musical gear on which to learn and perform. These films are labors of love made outside the expectation of box office success or fame, and they are deeply invested in conveying stories that deserve to be told.
Suggested donation $12 (members), $17 (non-members), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, Santikos Northwest, 7600 I-10, (877) 691-0734, santikos.com/san-antonio/northwest/theater-info.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed