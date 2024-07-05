A San Antonio-tied queer rapper is triggering the shit out of right-wing social media

click to enlarge
Stacey Lovett
Queer rapper Chris Conde, formerly of San Antonio, is known for performing in a leather harness and not much else.
The old adage that all publicity is good publicity certainly seems to be paying off for Chris Conde, a queer, Brooklyn-based rapper who started his career in San Antonio.
Conde was the subject of a July 4 Rolling Stone profile
based on how profoundly a video of his performance at a Pride event in Austria set off right wingers on the online platform X. The emcee, who once worked as a Current
music writer, performed the show as he often does — dressed in little other than a leather harness, a sizable tattoo reading "Queer" on full display across his belly.
Apparently outraged at the display, MAGA-aligned influencer Juanita Broaddrick shared the video to her million followers last weekend, according to Rolling Stone
. “OH. MY. GAWD !!! WTF is This ?!” she tweeted, barely able to contain her disgust.
The result?
Conde's performance video pulled in some 21 million views, according to Rolling Stone
. Naturally, the Trumpkins fired off homophobic and body shaming tweets. Some of those came from other MAGA figures with big online followings, including right-wing NFL player Antonio Brown, who joked that the clip was of former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce “performing in Philly yesterday."
But anybody even passingly familiar with the entertainment industry hype machine understands that sheer level of online exposure will also pull in lots of new fans
. Which is exactly what happened to Conde.
“Shit, I wish I could spit bars like that!” Kelce replied to Brown's taunt. Yvie Oddly, Season 11 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race
, expressed interest in a “musical collab” with the rapper. Meanwhile, normally risk-averse Rolling Stone
praised Conde's flow as "mesmerizing" and shared a video for his recent track "C.O.M.B." — which stands for "cum on my beard,” in case you wondered.
Looks like the right-wing outrage machine has struck again. And inadvertently launched an queer rapper's career to new heights. Way to go!
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed