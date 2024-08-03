Aerosmith cancels rest of farewell tour, including San Antonio date

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Center Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler hasn't made a full recovery from a damaged larynx, the band said in a statement.

Aerosmith has cancelled the remainder of its Peace Out farewell tour, including a Sunday, Nov. 3, stop at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center.

The four-time Grammy-winning band revealed in a Friday social media post that its members had made the "difficult, but necessary" call to retire from touring due to 76-year-old singer Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury. That injury, suffered in late 2023, postponed the group's farewell tour, forcing the rescheduling of multiple dates, including the one in San Antonio.



"As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury," the band said in its statement. "We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible."



Aerosmith thanked its supporters, which the band called the "best fans on planet Earth."



Ticketmaster plans to fully refund ticket purchases for the cancelled shows, according to multiple media reports.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.



Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

