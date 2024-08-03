WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Aerosmith cancels rest of farewell tour, including San Antonio date

The band said it's retiring from the road because singer Steven Tyler hasn't recovered from a vocal cord injury suffered last year.

By on Sat, Aug 3, 2024 at 8:40 am

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler hasn't made a full recovery from a damaged larynx, the band said in a statement.
Courtesy of Tobin Center
Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler hasn't made a full recovery from a damaged larynx, the band said in a statement.
Aerosmith has cancelled the remainder of its Peace Out farewell tour, including a Sunday, Nov. 3, stop at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center.

The four-time Grammy-winning band revealed in a Friday social media post that its members had made the "difficult, but necessary" call to retire from touring due to 76-year-old singer Steven Tyler's vocal cord injury. That injury, suffered in late 2023, postponed the group's farewell tour, forcing the rescheduling of multiple dates, including the one in San Antonio.

"As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury," the band said in its statement. "We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible."

Aerosmith thanked its supporters, which the band called the "best fans on planet Earth."

Ticketmaster plans to fully refund ticket purchases for the cancelled shows, according to multiple media reports. 

Country star Zach Bryan breaks attendance record at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center

By Sanford Nowlin

A packed Frost Bank Center cheers on singer-songwriter Luke Bryan.

The Get Up Kids will play San Antonio's Paper Tiger in late August

By Stephanie Koithan

The Get Up Kids are touring celebrate the reissue of their sophomore album Something to Write Home About.

San Antonio soul legend Sunny Ozuna holding meet and greet at Janie's Record Shop

By Stephanie Koithan

Sunny, bottom center, will be posing with fans for photos and singing a selection of his songs.

Donny Osmond plays San Antonio's Tobin Center this Thursday

By Stephanie Koithan

Donny Osmond scored solo hits including "Sweet and Innocent" before joining his sister on the Donny & Marie variety show.

