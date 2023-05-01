Aerosmith rocking into San Antonio one final time as part of band's farewell tour

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tobin Center Aerosmith will be touring without drummer Joey Kramer as he focuses on his health and family.

Legendary rock band Aerosmith is coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center on Wednesday, Nov. 1 as part of its Peace Out farewell tour. The show is likely be the four-time Grammy-award winning act's final Alamo City appearance.Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday. An array of VIP packages will also be available, which include perks such as a photo-op with band members and access to exclusive merchandise.The Black Crowes, best known for '90s rock hits including "Hard to Handle" and "She Talks to Angels," will open the tour.Aerosmith will be touring without drummer Joey Kramer, who opted not to take part in the tour so he can focus on his health and family, according to a band statement."Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed," the group wrote in a press release.The 40-city farewell tour will kick off Sept. 2 in Philadelphia before hitting stops in Los Angeles, New York and Aerosmith's hometown of Boston for a New Year's Eve gig.For those unable to make Aerosmith's final San Antonio show, the band will also be stopping into Austin's Moody Center on Monday, Oct. 23 and the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Tuesday, Nov. 7.