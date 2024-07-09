Alternative hip-hop act The Pharcyde will play Stable Hall Thursday, Aug. 15

Formed in Los Angeles in 1989, the group's original members included Imani, SlimKid3, Bootie Brown and Fatlip. All original members, aside from Bootie Brown, will take the stage at Stable Hall.
The Pharcyde is best known for laying down contemplative lyrics over boom-bap beats on the singles "Runnin'," "Passin' Me By" and "Drop." The group's debut album Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde is often hailed as one of the best hip-hop releases of all time.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at the Stable Hall website. Early access presale deals will be available Wednesday for Stable Hall members and Thursday for subscribers to the venue's email list.
