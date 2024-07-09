SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Alternative hip-hop act The Pharcyde will play Stable Hall Thursday, Aug. 15

The lineup will include three of the four members featured on the group's groundbreaking Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde album.

By on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 at 12:04 pm

Share on Nextdoor
The Pharcyde performs a show in Vienna, Austria. - Wikimedia Commons / Manfred Werner
Wikimedia Commons / Manfred Werner
The Pharcyde performs a show in Vienna, Austria.
Acclaimed hip-hop group The Pharcyde will perform Thursday, Aug. 15, at San Antonio's Stable Hall.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1989, the group's original members included Imani, SlimKid3, Bootie Brown and Fatlip. All original members, aside from Bootie Brown, will take the stage at Stable Hall.

The Pharcyde is best known for laying down contemplative lyrics over boom-bap beats on the singles "Runnin'," "Passin' Me By" and "Drop." The group's debut album Bizarre Ride II the Pharcyde is often hailed as one of the best hip-hop releases of all time.

Brought together initially as a collective of dancers and choreographers, The Pharcyde gained exposure via music videos and the show In Living Color. The members' short stint on the revolutionary comedy program connected them with their future manager and helped jumpstart their musical careers.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, at the Stable Hall website. Early access presale deals will be available Wednesday for Stable Hall members and Thursday for subscribers to the venue's email list.

$35 (advance) and $38 (door), 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Barry Manilow awarding one San Antonio school $10,000 ahead of show here

By Stephanie Koithan

Easy-listening icon Barry Manilow will perform in August at Frost Bank Center.

Disko Cowboy to mix house music and honky tonk at San Antonio's Stable Hall this weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Disko Cowboy will mosey down to Stable Hall for "Saddle Up: A House and Honky Tonk Hoedown" Friday.

A San Antonio-tied queer rapper is triggering the shit out of right-wing social media

By Sanford Nowlin

Queer rapper Chris Conde, formerly of San Antonio, is known for performing in a leather harness and not much else.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Kaskade, Rattlesnake Milk, Disko Cowboy, Mutilation Barbecue

By San Antonio Current Staff

DJ and producer Kaskade is known for his progressive house and downtempo hits.

San Antonio-tied avant-garde musician lands on New York Magazine's best albums list

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio-tied avant-garde musician lands on New York Magazine's best albums list

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Kaskade, Rattlesnake Milk, Disko Cowboy, Mutilation Barbecue

By San Antonio Current Staff

DJ and producer Kaskade is known for his progressive house and downtempo hits.

Disko Cowboy to mix house music and honky tonk at San Antonio's Stable Hall this weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Disko Cowboy will mosey down to Stable Hall for "Saddle Up: A House and Honky Tonk Hoedown" Friday.

Barry Manilow awarding one San Antonio school $10,000 ahead of show here

By Stephanie Koithan

Easy-listening icon Barry Manilow will perform in August at Frost Bank Center.
More

June 26, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us