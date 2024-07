As I Lay Dying playing San Antonio's VIBES Live this Saturday

Wikimedia Commons / Sven Mandel As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis' legal troubles forced the band into hiatus in 2014.

and drummer Nick Pierce, formerly of Unearth. They are joined by

bassist and vocalist Ryan Neff of Miss May I and rhythm guitarist Phil Sgrosso, the only current member other than Lambesis who previously played in As I Lay Dying.

Grammy-nominated metalcore band As I Lay Dying is playing Vibes Live in the Rock Box this Saturday with Salt Lake City deathcore rockers Chelsea Grin and progressive death metal act Entheos rounding out the bill.As I Lay Dying is touring in support of its first new single in five years, "Burden," released by Napalm Records. The San Diego band's coast-to-coast tour, which kicked off July 9 in Santa Cruz, also will include performances at Hardcore Fest and New England Metal Fest.As I Lay Dying formed in 2000 and rose to national prominence after performing at Ozzfest and touring with Slipknot. The band's fourth studio album,, peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200, and in 2008, the group picked up a Grammy nomination for its song "Nothing Left."In 2014, As I Lay Dying went on indefinite hiatus after lead singer Tim Lambesis was convicted of plotting to murder his wife. Unbeknownst to Lambesis, the hitman he attempted to hire was actually an undercover cop, according to news reports. Lambesis pled guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison. He was freed after serving less than three years.Following his release, Lambesis reunited As I Lay Dying. In 2018, the group dropped "My Own Grave," its first single in six years, followed by the albumThat lineup of the band fell apart shortly thereafter.As I Lay Dying's current iteration includes guitarist Ken SusiTickets to the Vibes show are available online