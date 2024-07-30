As I Lay Dying playing San Antonio's VIBES Live this Saturday

As I Lay Dying is touring in support of its first new single in five years, "Burden," released by Napalm Records. The San Diego band's coast-to-coast tour, which kicked off July 9 in Santa Cruz, also will include performances at Hardcore Fest and New England Metal Fest.
As I Lay Dying formed in 2000 and rose to national prominence after performing at Ozzfest and touring with Slipknot. The band's fourth studio album, An Ocean Between Us, peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Top 200, and in 2008, the group picked up a Grammy nomination for its song "Nothing Left."
In 2014, As I Lay Dying went on indefinite hiatus after lead singer Tim Lambesis was convicted of plotting to murder his wife. Unbeknownst to Lambesis, the hitman he attempted to hire was actually an undercover cop, according to news reports. Lambesis pled guilty and was sentenced to six years in prison. He was freed after serving less than three years.
Following his release, Lambesis reunited As I Lay Dying. In 2018, the group dropped "My Own Grave," its first single in six years, followed by the album Shaped By Fire. That lineup of the band fell apart shortly thereafter.
As I Lay Dying's current iteration includes guitarist Ken Susi and drummer Nick Pierce, formerly of Unearth. They are joined by bassist and vocalist Ryan Neff of Miss May I and rhythm guitarist Phil Sgrosso, the only current member other than Lambesis who previously played in As I Lay Dying.
Tickets to the Vibes show are available online.
$33.50-$38, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 1223 E. Houston St., Suite B, (210) 803-2101, facebook.com/vibeseventcenter.
