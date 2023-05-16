Austin City Limits releases daily lineup ahead of single-day ticket sales

Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Shania Twain, Foo Fighters and Mumford & Sons.

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 3:53 pm

Single-day tickets for Austin City Limits go on sale this Wednesday and start at $170.
Shutterstock / Ismael Quintanilla III
Single-day tickets for Austin City Limits go on sale this Wednesday and start at $170.
With single-day tickets going on sale Wednesday, the Austin City Limits music festival has released its daily lineup featuring artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Mumford & Sons and more.

Three-day passes are on sale now for annual fest, scheduled for the weekends of Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15. However, single-day passes for both weekends go on sale at noon Wednesday, May 17. They're available on ACL's website.
Artists including Kendrick Lamar, The Lumineers, Kali Uchis, Maggie Rogers, and Lil Yachty will perform at ACL on Friday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 13.

On Saturday, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, concertgoers can expect to see the Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette and Noah Kahan. Shania Twain will perform Saturday, Oct. 7 only, while The 1975 will only perform Saturday, Oct. 14.

Bands including Mumford & Sons, Odesza, Hozier, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Labrinth and Cigarettes After Sex will perform both Sunday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 15.

$170-$5705, Friday, Oct. 6-Sunday, Oct. 8 and Friday, Oct 13-Sunday, Oct. 15, Zilker Park, Austin, aclfestivaal.com.

San Antonio's annual Tejano Conjunto Festival celebrates the South Texas music genre

By Sanford Nowlin

Dancers move to the music at a past Tejano Conjunto Festival.

Film of Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concerts will screen in San Antonio next month

By Sanford Nowlin

Willie Nelson recently turned 90, and a lot of famous friends helped him celebrate.

