Austin City Limits releases daily lineup ahead of single-day ticket sales

$170-$5705, Friday, Oct. 6-Sunday, Oct. 8 and Friday, Oct 13-Sunday, Oct. 15, Zilker Park, Austin, aclfestivaal.com. Bands including Mumford & Sons, Odesza, Hozier, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Labrinth and Cigarettes After Sex will perform both Sunday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 15.

With single-day tickets going on sale Wednesday, the Austin City Limits music festival has released its daily lineup featuring artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Mumford & Sons and more.Three-day passes are on sale now for annual fest, scheduled for the weekends of Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15. However, single-day passes for both weekends go on sale at noon Wednesday, May 17. They're available on ACL's website Artists including Kendrick Lamar, The Lumineers, Kali Uchis, Maggie Rogers, and Lil Yachty will perform at ACL on Friday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 13.On Saturday, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, concertgoers can expect to see the Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette and Noah Kahan. Shania Twain will perform Saturday, Oct. 7 only, while The 1975 will only perform Saturday, Oct. 14.