Austin City Limits releases daily lineup ahead of single-day ticket sales

Three-day passes are on sale now for annual fest, scheduled for the weekends of Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15. However, single-day passes for both weekends go on sale at noon Wednesday, May 17. They're available on ACL's website.
Artists including Kendrick Lamar, The Lumineers, Kali Uchis, Maggie Rogers, and Lil Yachty will perform at ACL on Friday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 13.
On Saturday, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14, concertgoers can expect to see the Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette and Noah Kahan. Shania Twain will perform Saturday, Oct. 7 only, while The 1975 will only perform Saturday, Oct. 14.
$170-$5705, Friday, Oct. 6-Sunday, Oct. 8 and Friday, Oct 13-Sunday, Oct. 15, Zilker Park, Austin, aclfestivaal.com.
