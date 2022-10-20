Austin's SXSW festival unveils initial 2023 artist lineup, including Haru Nemuri, Armani White

Other anticipated performances include South Korean rapper Beenzino and former Calle 13 singer iLe.

By on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 at 3:25 pm

Japanese rapper Haru Nemuri will perform at SXSW 2023. - Instagram / haru_nemuri
Instagram / haru_nemuri
Japanese rapper Haru Nemuri will perform at SXSW 2023.
South By Southwest 2023 revealed its initial artist lineup, including Japanese rapper Haru Nemuri, Brooklyn “rapstress” Lola Brooke and Def Jam’s Armani White, whose single “Billie Eilish” has gone viral in the U.S.

The 37th annual conference, which offers panels, events and seminars converging around tech, film, music and education, will take place March 13-18, organizers also said Thursday.

The fest's music track brings together artists, industry professionals and fans for five days of live tunes from artists ranging from legendary performers to up and comers. Past performers have included Indra Nooyi, Johnny Cash, Chance the Rapper, Mick Fleetwood and Beck.

“This first small reveal is just a taste of what you can expect at SXSW 2023," SXSW Music Festival Vice President James Minor said in a release. "You’ll find everything you’ve come to expect at SXSW, from rising hip-hop stars, buzzy indie-rock acts and Latin pop to the latest from the British underground jazz scene, all sitting nicely next to things you never thought could have existed — a beatboxing Japanese Zen Buddhist monk and a punk-embracing marimba group from Mexico, for example."

Other performers revealed in Thursday's announcement include LA-based French-Korean singer-songwriter spill tab, South Korean rapper Beenzino, British jazz collective Steam Down and former Calle 13 singer iLe.

SXSW made an in-person return this year after a 2021 edition that was held online. Organizers cancelled the event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a class action lawsuit over ticket refunds, entertainment site Pitchfork reports. The festival reportedly reached a preliminary settlement in the case but sued its insurance company for settlement and legal fee, according to Pitchfork.

SXSW takes place at a variety of venues in Austin. Registration for the 2023 conference is open now.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
More
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photo Gallery: Heavy metal giants Lamb of God blew the roof off of San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum

Photo Gallery: Heavy metal giants Lamb of God blew the roof off of San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum
Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell
Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival

Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know

Music Slideshows

Photo Gallery: Heavy metal giants Lamb of God blew the roof off of San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum

Photo Gallery: Heavy metal giants Lamb of God blew the roof off of San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum
Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell
Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival

Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know

Music Slideshows

Photo Gallery: Heavy metal giants Lamb of God blew the roof off of San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum

Photo Gallery: Heavy metal giants Lamb of God blew the roof off of San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum
Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell
Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival

Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know

Trending

Puscifer's Maynard James Keenan talks happy accidents ahead of the band's San Antonio concert

By Mike McMahan

In addition to its San Antonio performance, Puscifer will premiere two on-demand concert films on Friday, October 28.

Geoff Downes of Yes talks about walking Close to the Edge ahead of the band's San Antonio show

By Mike McMahan

The current lineup of Yes performs for the 50th anniversary of its album Close to the Edge.

Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say

By Michael Karlis

Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say

Rock band Journey popping into San Antonio as part of 50th anniversary tour

By Michael Karlis

Members of Journey take a bow during a concert appearance.

Also in Music

Geoff Downes of Yes talks about walking Close to the Edge ahead of the band's San Antonio show

By Mike McMahan

The current lineup of Yes performs for the 50th anniversary of its album Close to the Edge.

Puscifer's Maynard James Keenan talks happy accidents ahead of the band's San Antonio concert

By Mike McMahan

In addition to its San Antonio performance, Puscifer will premiere two on-demand concert films on Friday, October 28.

During Tuesday's San Antonio show, Lamb of God showed why it's still at the top of the metal heap

By Brianna Espinoza

Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe knows how to command a crowd.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Yes, Indigo Girls, Jessie Reyez and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Colombian Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez continues to win over listeners with a raw, acoustic-driven R&B sound.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us