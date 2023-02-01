Bad news, San Antonio music fans: No stop from Beyoncé, Ozzy says touring days are over

Beyoncé's latest tour will once again skip the Alamo City, and Ozzy Osbourne is retiring from touring due to health issues.

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 12:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ozzy is retiring from the road and Beyoncé is again passing over San Antonio. - Shutterstock / Tinseltown
Shutterstock / Tinseltown
Ozzy is retiring from the road and Beyoncé is again passing over San Antonio.
New revelations from top-drawing music artists are likely to have San Antonio fans smarting.

First, Beyoncé on Wednesday unveiled her Renaissance World Tour, which is once again bypassing San Antonio in favor of Dallas and Houston. The 28-time Grammy Award winner last performed here in 2007.

This comes as hard rocker Ozzy Osbourne — an Alamo City fave with a different demo than Queen Bey — announced Tuesday night that he's retiring from touring.

Beyoncé announced a spate of dates supporting her 2022 album Renaissance via Instagram, laying out a trek primarily composed of stadium and arena shows across Europe and North America. A Sept. 21 date at Dallas' AT&T Stadium and a Sept. 23 performance at Houston's NRG Stadium are as close as she'll get to SA.

Meanwile, Osbourne — who helped pioneer heavy metal as frontman for Black Sabbath and went on to an arena-filling solo career — revealed that a four-year-old spinal injury has left him too weak to perform on the road. While the singer didn't have any U.S. dates booked, he's had to scrap a several-times postponed European tour with Judas Priest.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way," Osbourne said in the statement. "My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

Both announcements are downers, but if there's any consolation, it's that San Antonio is playing host to plenty of great live music this week. Head on out and drown your sorrows.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Vinyl Williams, Retro Cowgirl, D.R.U.G.S. and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Since its 2021 formation, SA-based Retro Cowgirl has become known for high-concept shows complete with themes and decked-out stages.

Ahead of San Antonio show, Incubus' Chris Kilmore discusses the band's growth beyond nu-metal

By L. Kent Wolgamott

Getting kicked off the road by COVID was a shock to the system for Incubus, whose bread and butter is touring.

Friends remember St. Mary's Strip venue owner Blayne Tucker as a tireless live-music champion

By Sanford Nowlin

Blayne Tucker (left) helped convince politicos including Sen. John Cornyn (right) to bail out independent music venues during COVID.

Disney-themed rave Be Our Guest stopping into San Antonio in February

By Michael Karlis

Tickets for the Friday, Feb. 24 event are on sale now.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Vinyl Williams, Retro Cowgirl, D.R.U.G.S. and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Since its 2021 formation, SA-based Retro Cowgirl has become known for high-concept shows complete with themes and decked-out stages.

Ahead of San Antonio show, Incubus' Chris Kilmore discusses the band's growth beyond nu-metal

By L. Kent Wolgamott

Getting kicked off the road by COVID was a shock to the system for Incubus, whose bread and butter is touring.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Super Bitfest 2.0, A Flock of Seagulls, Supercrush and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Bitforce is on the lineup for this year's Super Bitfest 2.0.

Ahead of San Antonio show, singer-songwriter Angel Olsen opens up about opening up

By Mike McMahan

Angel Olsen's latest album is a powerful collection of country-tinged songs that chronicle that period of grief and heartbreak along with the exhilaration of finding new love.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us