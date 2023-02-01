Bad news, San Antonio music fans: No stop from Beyoncé, Ozzy says touring days are over

First, Beyoncé on Wednesday unveiled her Renaissance World Tour, which is once again bypassing San Antonio in favor of Dallas and Houston. The 28-time Grammy Award winner last performed here in 2007.
This comes as hard rocker Ozzy Osbourne — an Alamo City fave with a different demo than Queen Bey — announced Tuesday night that he's retiring from touring.
Beyoncé announced a spate of dates supporting her 2022 album Renaissance via Instagram, laying out a trek primarily composed of stadium and arena shows across Europe and North America. A Sept. 21 date at Dallas' AT&T Stadium and a Sept. 23 performance at Houston's NRG Stadium are as close as she'll get to SA.
Meanwile, Osbourne — who helped pioneer heavy metal as frontman for Black Sabbath and went on to an arena-filling solo career — revealed that a four-year-old spinal injury has left him too weak to perform on the road. While the singer didn't have any U.S. dates booked, he's had to scrap a several-times postponed European tour with Judas Priest.
"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way," Osbourne said in the statement. "My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."
This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans… pic.twitter.com/aXGw3fjImo— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 1, 2023
Both announcements are downers, but if there's any consolation, it's that San Antonio is playing host to plenty of great live music this week. Head on out and drown your sorrows.
