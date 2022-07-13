TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Balcones Heights Jazz Festival spreading out its smooth sounds over two Fridays in July

Vocalist and trumpeter Rob Zinn and saxophonist Jeff Ryan will headline the first night, while guitarist Peter White will headline the second.

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 10:37 am

click to enlarge Vocalist and trumpeter Rob Zinn will perform July 15 with saxophonist Jeff Ryan. - COURTESY PHOTO / BALCONES HEIGHTS JAZZ FESTIVAL
Courtesy Photo / Balcones Heights Jazz Festival
Vocalist and trumpeter Rob Zinn will perform July 15 with saxophonist Jeff Ryan.
Fans of the Balcones Heights Jazz Festival's easygoing sounds will have two weekends to partake in its ear candy.

The annual event's 28th edition will take place on Friday, July 15 and Friday, July 29 at the amphitheater at Wonderland of the Americas with separate lineups scheduled for each night.

The July 15 performances will include vocalist and trumpeter Rob Zinn and saxophonist Jeff Ryan along with opener Tony Saunders. LA-based smooth jazz guitarist Peter White will headline the July 29 concert with Johnny P & the Wiseguys opening.

David Muñoz, the host of KQXT radio's "Smooth Jazz San Antonio" show will emcee the festival, which he also co-produces.

The event is free, as is parking in the mall's lots. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. No coolers or outside beverages are permitted.

More information is available at the festival’s website.

