Barry Manilow awarding one San Antonio school $10,000 ahead of show here

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center Easy-listening icon Barry Manilow will perform in August at Frost Bank Center.

Last Concerts tour, a series of dates meant as a " final curtain call " for his time as a touring act. In an online statement,

he said he'll award a $10,000 grant to one school in each city on the tour through his nonprofit, the Manilow Music Project.





Half of the $10,000 grant will go to new instruments and the rest can be spent at the music teacher's discretion. Nominations can be submitted on the Manilow Music Project website, and votes on the site pick the winner for each city.





The tour also will be the last hurrah for four other Texas cities: Austin, Sugar Land, Fort Worth and Corpus Christi. Manilow's San Antonio concert will take place at Frost Bank Center. Tickets for the show range from $19.50 to $499.50.

