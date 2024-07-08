SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Barry Manilow awarding one San Antonio school $10,000 ahead of show here

The crooner will play the Alamo City one last time on August 15

By on Mon, Jul 8, 2024 at 11:19 am

click to enlarge Easy-listening icon Barry Manilow will perform in August at Frost Bank Center. - Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Easy-listening icon Barry Manilow will perform in August at Frost Bank Center.
Ahead of his Aug. 15 San Antonio show — a performance being billed as his last in the city — balladeer Barry Manilow will award one local school and music teacher a $10,000 grant.

The grant is a parting gift from singer-songwriter's Last Concerts tour, a series of dates meant as a "final curtain call" for his time as a touring act. In an online statement, he said he'll award a $10,000 grant to one school in each city on the tour through his nonprofit, the Manilow Music Project.

Half of the $10,000 grant will go to new instruments and the rest can be spent at the music teacher's discretion. Nominations can be submitted on the Manilow Music Project website, and votes on the site pick the winner for each city. 

Manilow's San Antonio concert will take place at Frost Bank Center. Tickets for the show range from $19.50 to $499.50. The tour also will be the last hurrah for four other Texas cities: Austin, Sugar Land, Fort Worth and Corpus Christi.

Manilow's hits "Mandy," "Can't Smile Without You," "Copacabana" and "Looks Like We Made It" were fixtures on '70s and '80s soft-rock and easy-listening radio stations.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

X Apple News Google News
