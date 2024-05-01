Best Of San Antonio® Nomination round is now open!

Boerne High School marching band wins $15,000 in instruments from Metallica

The Boerne Greyhound band was among the winners in a contest for high school and college marching bands to incorporate Metallica songs into their performances.

By on Wed, May 1, 2024 at 3:48 pm

click to enlarge Boerne High School Marching Band shows its mettle in a recent Facebook photo. - Facebook / Boerne ISD
Facebook / Boerne ISD
Boerne High School Marching Band shows its mettle in a recent Facebook photo.
Who knew the Boerne High School Marching Band was also a metal militia?

Metallica recently gifted $15,000 in musical instruments to the Greyhounds' marching band for its winning performance in the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers' For Whom the Band Tolls contest. Last April, Metallica invited high school and college marching bands from around the country to share videos of themselves performing songs from the group's catalog — for a shot at $200,000 in prize money.

Boerne tied with Malverne High School in Malverne, New York, in the category for best medium-sized high school. The contest's seven categories also included division 1, 2 and 3 college bands plus fan-favorite selections.

"Thank you to Metallica for the equipment awarded to the Boerne High School Marching Band from the For Whom the Band Tolls Competition!" Boerne ISD officials said in a Facebook post. "The Greyhounds tied for first place in the contest and won over $15,000 dollars in instruments and equipment."

Boerne High's whiplash-inducing submission was a medley that included “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Enter Sandman,” “Fade to Black,” “Seek and Destroy” and “Master of Puppets.” Points earned for not including anything from St. Anger.

Check out the performance below — if you're not too embarrassed to bang your head to brass and bells. 

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

May 1, 2024

