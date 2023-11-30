LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Book release, concert at San Antonio's Flagship Records celebrates Roots Punk

Longtime rock journalist David A. Ensminger's new book chronicles the merging of punk with country, blues and other roots genres — and the release party will include sets by Hickoids, Texacala Jones and more.

By on Thu, Nov 30, 2023 at 3:38 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio's Hickoids will perform at Sunday's book-release event. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
San Antonio's Hickoids will perform at Sunday's book-release event.
Longtime rock journalist and author David A. Ensminger will celebrate the release of his new book Roots Punk: A Visual and Oral History with appropriately raucous musical accompaniment this Sunday at San Antonio's Flagship Records.

click to enlarge Longtime music journalist and author David A. Ensminger's latest book chronicles the roots punk movement. - Courtesy Photo / University Press of Mississippi
Courtesy Photo / University Press of Mississippi
Longtime music journalist and author David A. Ensminger's latest book chronicles the roots punk movement.
In the book, Ensminger — an instructor at Lee College in Baytown — explains how punk merged with roots music styles ranging from country and blues to reggae and jazz to form a diverse, multicultural movement that forced a "reimagination of the American songbook." Issued by University Press of Mississippi, the book is presented as a people's history and includes interviews with members of groups as wide ranging as the Minutemen, X, the Blasters, MDC and the Plimsouls.

Keeping true to Roots Punk's subject matter, the free, all-ages event will include performances from a lineup of San Antonio and Austin acts that embody the genre's sound — Hickoids, Texacala Jones of Tex and the Horseheads and Walter Witosky and the Dirty Dog Dick Eaters.

Ensminger will conduct a Q&A at 3 p.m. and will be on hand to autograph copies of the book.

Flagship Records is located at retail space, rehearsal and recording studio the Corn Pound, 6336 Montgomery Drive. South Texas pop-culture museum Tex Pop — another Corn Pound tenant — is co-sponsoring the show.

Free, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Flagship Records/Tex Pop at the Corn Pound, 6336 Montgomery Drive, facebook.com/flagshiprecords.

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

