Brooklyn's Unheard-of Ensemble presenting interactive performance in San Antonio this Saturday

The group harness emergent technology, interactive media and revolving collaborations to create its work.

Wed, Jun 5, 2024 at 2:17 pm

Unheard-of Ensemble's Collaborative Composition Initiative is being held in San Antonio this year.
801 Photo Co.
Unheard-of Ensemble's Collaborative Composition Initiative is being held in San Antonio this year.
Brooklyn-based Unheard-of Ensemble is a contemporary chamber collective dedicated to connecting new music to communities across the United States.

The group accomplishes this through the development and performance of adventurous musical presentations and programs that harness emergent technology, interactive media and revolving collaborations with an ever-growing network of like-minded young composers.

One of Unheard-of Ensemble's programs, the Collaborative Composition Initiative (CCI), is being held in San Antonio this year, and it includes five installations and performances across the city.

The last event in this year’s CCI is an interactive installation at Evergreen Garden Center, a stunning glass structure built in the 1940s. The performance features an installation co-created by initiative participants and a special guest, local composer and sound artist Pamela Martinez (aka Teletextile), who will explore the unique ecology of San Antonio through performance and interactive sound sculpture.

Prior to the event, Martinez will take CCI participants on a field recording trip to San Pedro Creek Culture Park to collect sound samples for the installation.

Free, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, Evergreen Garden Center, 922 W. Hildebrand Ave., unheard-ofensemble.com/events.

May 1, 2024

