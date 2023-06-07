VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Brownout's Latin-tinged funk will close out performance season for San Antonio's Carver Center

The critically acclaimed nine-piece band will bring the groove to the Jo Long Theater this Saturday.

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 11:45 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Brownout has drawn frequent comparisons to WAR and Funkadelic. - Courtesy Photo / Carver Community Cultural Center
Courtesy Photo / Carver Community Cultural Center
Brownout has drawn frequent comparisons to WAR and Funkadelic.
Latin-funk powerhouse Brownout will close out the the Carver Community Cultural Center's performance season with a concert this Saturday.

The lauded nine-piece group will bring its blend of funk, R&B and rock infused with Norteno and conjunto to the Caver's Jo Long Theatre. Its most recent recent album, Berlin Sessions, was produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos and released by Fat Beats.

Thanks to its irresistible grooves and boundary pushing tendencies, the Austin-based group has drawn frequent comparisons to WAR and Funkadelic. It's also served as a backing band for artists ranging from Prince and Funkadelic alum Bernie Worrell to rapper GZA and outsider singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston.

Brownout's concert will wrap up the Carver's 11-show season, which also included performances by the Robert Cray Band, Dedicated Men of Zion, Oleta Adams and Matthew Whitaker. Details on the center's next season will drop Aug. 10.

Tickets for Saturday's show are available both online and at the Carver box office.

$25, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Jo Long Theatre, 226 N Hackberry St., (210) 207-7211, thecarver.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Erykah Badu, BONES, Ryan Adams & The Cardinals and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Erykah Badu has emerged as a music icon since bursting onto the scene in the '90s with an intoxicating blend of jazz, funk and R&B.

Colombian pop star Karol G coming to San Antonio's Alamodome this summer

By Michael Karlis

In March, Karol G became the first woman to release an all-Spanish album that topped the Billboard album chart.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Nina Diaz, Jay Wheeler, IAMX and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

When hometown heroes Girl in a Coma hit the skids a few years back, guitarist-vocalist Nina Diaz scooped up the indie-rock half of its sound and birthed a solo career.

Rollin' in the Doe: Veteran singer-songwriter John Doe's folk trio playing San Antonio's Echo Bridge

By Bill Baird

As part of the seminal LA band X, Doe helped create the West Coast's explosive late '70s and early '80s punk scene.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Erykah Badu, BONES, Ryan Adams & The Cardinals and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Erykah Badu has emerged as a music icon since bursting onto the scene in the '90s with an intoxicating blend of jazz, funk and R&B.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Nina Diaz, Jay Wheeler, IAMX and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

When hometown heroes Girl in a Coma hit the skids a few years back, guitarist-vocalist Nina Diaz scooped up the indie-rock half of its sound and birthed a solo career.

Rollin' in the Doe: Veteran singer-songwriter John Doe's folk trio playing San Antonio's Echo Bridge

By Bill Baird

As part of the seminal LA band X, Doe helped create the West Coast's explosive late '70s and early '80s punk scene.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Acid Mothers Temple, Pearl & The Oysters, Currents and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Acid Mothers Temple perform at Glastonbury in 2019.
More

Digital Issue

May 31, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us