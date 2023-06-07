Brownout's Latin-tinged funk will close out performance season for San Antonio's Carver Center

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Carver Community Cultural Center Brownout has drawn frequent comparisons to WAR and Funkadelic.

Latin-funk powerhouse Brownout will close out the the Carver Community Cultural Center's performance season with a concert this Saturday.The lauded nine-piece group will bring its blend of funk, R&B and rock infused with Norteno and conjunto to the Caver's Jo Long Theatre. Its most recent recent album,, was produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos and released by Fat Beats.Thanks to its irresistible grooves and boundary pushing tendencies, the Austin-based group has drawn frequent comparisons to WAR and Funkadelic. It's also served as a backing band for artists ranging from Prince and Funkadelic alum Bernie Worrell to rapper GZA and outsider singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston.Brownout's concert will wrap up the Carver's 11-show season, which also included performances by the Robert Cray Band, Dedicated Men of Zion, Oleta Adams and Matthew Whitaker. Details on the center's next season will drop Aug. 10.Tickets for Saturday's show are available both online and at the Carver box office.