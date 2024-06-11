Buena Vista Social Orchestra bringing Cuban rhythms to San Antonio's Empire Theatre

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Empire Theatre The Buena Vista Social Orchestra is under the direction of Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos, original bandleader, arranger and trombonist of the Buena Vista Social Club.

The vibrant rhythms of Cuban music will electrify San Antonio this fall.

The Buena Vista Social Orchestra will bring its musical mastery and captivating choreography to the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 16, as part of the group's upcoming U.S. tour. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14.

The ensemble is under the direction Jesus “Aguaje” Ramos, the original bandleader, arranger and trombonist of the Buena Vista Social Club. For those unfamiliar, the Buena Vista Social Club gained international acclaim through the 1999 documentary and hit album of the same name, both of which showcased the talents of a group of Cuban musicians brought together for a historic recording session.

In addition to his work with the Buena Vista Social Club, Ramos has served long stints in the world-class ensembles Estrellas de Arieto and the Afro-Cuban Allstars. The Buena Vista Social Orchestra began touring and playing shows in the mid-2010s, touring North America, Europe, Central and South America.

Incorporating dance-provocative stage production, the Buena Vista Social Orchestra features key players from throughout the history of Cuban music, according to details shared by the group. The colorful show features a repertoire pulled from the classics of the island nation's deep, rich and infectious songbook.



$18-$70, 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., majesticempire.com.