Buzzy Austin psych band Daiistar playing album-release show in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Daiistar Daiistar's San Antonio show is the start of a lengthy tour.

release show this Sunday at San Antonio's Paper Tiger for GOOD TIME, its debut album released by the UK's Fuzz Club Records and Austin's Levitation.



As headliner, the bill also includes labelmate Night Beats, an LA-based psych project that hit an intoxicating new high with its recently released album Rajan. San Antonio's Mockingbird Express will round out the bill.

Formidable Austin psych group Daiistar will play a

Daiistar's take on psychedelic music channels multiple sub-genres of British pop, including '90s shoegaze and the danceable alt-rock of the Manchester scene. For those who need a reference point, many of those influences encapsulate a time when the UK's '80s rock underground met '90s rave culture, creating a mix of unapologetically loud guitars, danceable rhythms and a joyous celebration of life. Think Spacemen 3, the Jesus and Mary Chain, Ride, Blur, the Happy Mondays, Primal Scream and others.

“Making plans to listen quietly while thinking about the better days and sipping on some musty craft beer?” Daiistar wrote on social media to promote its new release. “Great, then put on a Mac DeMarco record. Otherwise, get your headphones on and crank the f*$king sh*t our of GOOD TIME.”

Alex Capistrano, Daiistar's songwriter and vocalist, formed the group at the height of the pandemic, a welcome antidote to that most annoying of COVID-era music trends: innumerable, insufferable musicians live-streaming their sorrows in pajamas. Daiistar flies in the face of such self-pitying tripe.

They group has cruised from strength to strength since its formation, with GOOD TIME pulling in a veritable Who's Who of the Texas psych scene. It's produced by the Black Angels' Alex Maas, engineered by White Denim's James Petralli and mixed by Jim Vollentine of Spoon and ...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead fame.

San Antonio show is the start of a long tour that will have the band sharing stages with the Black Angels, the Dandy Warhols and the Brian Jonestown Massacre.

Daiistar's

$19, 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.

