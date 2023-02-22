Celebrate Bowie tour with Peter Murphy and Adrian Belew coming to San Antonio's Tobin Center

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Entertainment
The Celebrating Bowie tribute includes Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy along with former David Bowie sidemen, including groundbreaking guitarist Adrian Belew.
Increasingly, touring tributes to iconic musical acts are drawing on performers who are stars in their own rights. The Experience Hendrix Tour, which includes hot-shot guitarists performing with one-time sidemen of the six-string god, is one example.
Now, the Celebrating David Bowie tribute tour is heading to San Antonio's Tobin Center with multiple performers on board who could be headliners in their own right.
Peter Murphy, former frontman of foundational goth group Bauhaus, will be at the mic as the tour hits the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, April 30. He'll be joined by inventive guitarist Adrian Belew, who played with Bowie along with Nine Inch Nails, King Crimson, Frank Zappa and the Talking Heads, and Celebrating Bowie show curator Scrote, who also will handle guitar duties.
Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, guitarist Eric Schermerhorn (Bowie, Iggy Pop, Seal), saxophonist Ron Dziubla (Jon Batiste, Joe Bonamassa) bassist Matt McJunkins (Puscifer, A Perfect Circle) and drummer Jeff Friedl (Devo, A Perfect Circle) will round out the band, which has drawn guest performances at stops around the globe.
Celebrate Bowie will include interpretations of the rock legend's biggest hits, according to organizers. However, expect a focus on the ever-evolving performer's classic Ziggy Stardust era, his Berlin trilogy records (Low, Heroes
, and Lodger
) and his "later Trent Reznor-infused" years.
Tickets go on sale
Friday, Feb. 27, and presale for Tobin members is happening now. Meet-and-greet packages and VIP packages are available.
$39.50-$239, 7 p.m. Sunday, April 30, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
