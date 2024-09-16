Cigarettes After Sex playing San Antonio's Frost Bank Center Tuesday

Known for a dreamlike shoegaze sound and romantic lyrics, Cigarettes After Sex first rose to popularity with the 2012 sleeper hit "Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby."
The band gained traction thanks to commercial licensing and YouTube recommendations long before the 2017 release of its first studio album. Now, the band has 26.7 monthly listeners on Spotify, and its track "Apocalypse" has amassed more than 1.4 billion plays on the platform.
Cigarettes After Sex's name, which originated during its UT-El Paso days, is one of the elements of noir the group incorporates into its sound and aesthetic. The act also posts only black-and-white photos on social media and uses only black-and-white images for its album artwork.
$34 and up, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 440-5000, frostbankcenter.com.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed