Cigarettes After Sex playing San Antonio's Frost Bank Center Tuesday

Cigarettes After Sex is stopping in the Alamo City as part of a tour to support its latest album.

Frontman Greg Gonzalez, known for his androgynous vocals, formed the band while attending University of Texas at El Paso. The band's other members have been replaced since its inception in 2008 but Gonzalez remains the one constant.



Cigarettes After Sex's name, which originated during its UT-El Paso days, is one of the elements of noir the group incorporates into its sound and aesthetic. The act also posts only black-and-white photos on social media and uses only black-and-white images for its album artwork.





Cigarettes After Sex released its third studio albumthis February. Though Gonzalez relocated to Brooklyn in 2015, the album's first single, " Tejano Blue ," harkens back to his formative years in El Paso.