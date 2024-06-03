City of San Antonio ramps up efforts to promote local music and musicians

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon Pop Pistol, who donned UV reactive body paint for a 2021 performance at Luminaria, will headline the city's Make Music Day San Antonio showcase.



"Following the pandemic, we are excited to see fan favorites and audiences return to San Antonio’s live music scene,” Department of Arts & Culture Director Krystal Jones said. “We’ve experienced a resurgence in live music with well known events, like the [Current-sponsored] San Antonio Music Showcase, and new events, like Summer Night City."

San Antonio’s music industry took a major blow during the pandemic, but San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture is working to make sure it experiences a major rebound.Amid a rich mix of concerts, festivals and other musical events summer, the city is promoting its own local-talent showcase and continuing to offer grants for SA musicians working on ambitious projects, according to its top official.

To that end, the Department of Arts & Culture's Make Music Day San Antonio will showcase a diverse lineup of local artists, including Pop Pistol, Andria Rose and Harvey McLaughlin on Friday, June 21. The free show will take place from noon to 10 p.m. at Texas Public Radio headquarters.

“Make Music Day will give all of our residents and visitors a chance to experience the city’s diverse musical riches in a free and accessible way,” Jones said. “This event is all about coming together and making or enjoying music, and we encourage everyone in our community to join us.

San Antonians will also get the chance to participate in the making of music at the event, which will include drum circles, a sing-along, karaoke and more. Other performances taking place as part of Make Music Day across the city include youth-focused events by OPERA San Antonio, the Classical Music Institute and The AM Project.



Moreover, the city has bolstered its support for local talent with its individual artist grants, which have awarded a total of 32 musicians $5,000 each for new projects in recent years, according to Jones.



The opening of new venues like Stable Hall and the Boeing Center at Tech Port also will allow for more promotion of the city's music scene, department officials said.



Here's a rundown of some high-profile festivals and concerts scheduled for the summer, many of which are free:

June 6-July 25: Summer Night City at Texas Public Radio Headquarters, cohosted by the Department of Arts & Culture, Thursday nights in June and July.

June 7-Aug. 3: Fiesta Noche Del Rio at the Arneson River Theater.

June 18: Freedom! A Juneteenth contemporary choral concert presented by the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum at the Tobin Center for Performing Arts.

June 22: The Current 's San Antonio Music Showcase, which will take place in Historic St. Paul’s Square and along the St. Mary's Strip.

's San Antonio Music Showcase, which will take place in Historic St. Paul’s Square and along the St. Mary's Strip. July 4: An Alamo City 4th by the Heart of Texas Concert Band at Trinity Baptist Church.

August 16: Def Leppard and Journey with Steve Miller Band at the Alamodome.

