Colombian pop star Karol G coming to San Antonio's Alamodome this summer

click to enlarge
Instagram / karolg
In March, Karol G became the first woman to release an all-Spanish album that topped the Billboard album chart.
Colombian pop star Karol G will shimmy into the Alamodome on Thursday, Aug. 31, according to officials with the stadium.
The singer's Mañana Será Bonita Tour, named after hit song and album of the same name, will visit 12 cities, kicking off Aug. 3 at Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival.
Fans can register for tickets via Ticketmaster's verified fan pre-sale event
.
In March, Karol G's album Mañana Será Bonita —
which translates to "Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful" — became the first
all-Spanish language album by a woman to to hit No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart. The last Latin album by a woman to hit No. 1 was Tejano superstar Selena's Dreaming of You
in 1995.
Prices unavailable, Thursday, Aug. 31, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter