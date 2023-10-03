BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Comedian Chris Tucker coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre next month

Tucker is stopping in the Alamo City as part of The Legends Tour, his first set of stand-up road dates in more than a decade.

By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 12:12 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge It's the first time in over a decade that comedian Chris Tucker has gone on tour. - Shutterstock / Featureflash Photo Agency
Shutterstock / Featureflash Photo Agency
It's the first time in over a decade that comedian Chris Tucker has gone on tour.
Actor and comedian Chris Tucker's first standup tour in more than a decade will include a stop at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre.

The funnyman best known for roles in Rush Hour and Friday in the '90s will perform here Thursday, Nov. 2, as part of his highly anticipated The Legends Tour, according to the Majestic. Tickets are on sale now and start at $39.50.

"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and its stand-up comedy that prepared me for all my movie roles," Tucker told Rolling Stone in September. "I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back on tour."

Tucker will kick off the Texas leg of his tour with a Nov. 1 stop in Irving. In addition to his Alamo City concert, he's scheduled to perform twice in Houston.

$39.50-$215.00, 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Aerosmith postpones San Antonio concert after lead singer fractures larynx

By Michael Karlis

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler reportedly injured his larynx during a Sept. 9 show in New York.

P!nk kicks out man for creating disturbance at San Antonio concert

By Brandon Rodriguez

P!nk performs during a 2019 tour stop in San Antonio.

Jazz'SAlive headliner Big Sam's Funky Nation comes with a packet of New Orleans' special sauce

By Sanford Nowlin

Big Sam's Funky Nation will perform Saturday, Sept. 30.

Celtic-punk act Flogging Molly hitting San Antonio to support new, back-to-basics album

By Alan Sculley

Flogging Molly is back on tour supporting the new album Anthem.

Also in Music

San Antonio singer-songwriter Jerry David DeCicca playing free album-release show

By Bill Baird

Jerry David DeCicca has released recordings for two decades, both under his own name and that of his previous group, the Black Swans.

P!nk kicks out man for creating disturbance at San Antonio concert

By Brandon Rodriguez

P!nk performs during a 2019 tour stop in San Antonio.

Jazz'SAlive headliner Big Sam's Funky Nation comes with a packet of New Orleans' special sauce

By Sanford Nowlin

Big Sam's Funky Nation will perform Saturday, Sept. 30.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Guns N' Roses, $uicideboy$, Frankie Cosmos and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

New Orleans cousins Ruby da Cherry and $crim built their duo $uicideboy$ from humble SoundCloud beginnings into one of the most popular underground rap acts.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us