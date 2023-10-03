Comedian Chris Tucker coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre next month

click to enlarge
It's the first time in over a decade that comedian Chris Tucker has gone on tour.
Actor and comedian Chris Tucker's first standup tour in more than a decade will include a stop at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre.
The funnyman best known for roles in Rush Hour
and Friday
in the '90s will perform here Thursday, Nov. 2, as part of his highly anticipated The Legends Tour, according to the Majestic. Tickets are on sale now and start at $39.50.
"I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and its stand-up comedy that prepared me for all my movie roles," Tucker told Rolling Stone
in September. "I'm looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there's nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I'm excited to be back on tour."
Tucker will kick off the Texas leg of his tour with a Nov. 1 stop in Irving. In addition to his Alamo City concert, he's scheduled to perform twice in Houston.
$39.50-$215.00, 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
