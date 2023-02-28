Comedian George Lopez is returning to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre this summer

Tickets for Lopez's two shows go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

By on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 4:48 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge George Lopez has had a complicated relationship with the Alamo City ever since he said "Fuck San Antonio" during a 2016 show in Seattle. - Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
George Lopez has had a complicated relationship with the Alamo City ever since he said "Fuck San Antonio" during a 2016 show in Seattle.
¡Ay guey! Grammy-nominated funnyman George Lopez is heading back to San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre for a pair of shows in July.

The comedian will perform sets Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, both of which start at 7 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on sale on this Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Lopez’s latest Alamo City stops are part of his OMG HI! Comedy tour. He last swung through in December 2021.

Despite his continued ability to draw in the Alamo City, the former sitcom star has had a complicated relationship with audiences here ever since he said “Fuck San Antonio” during a 2016 show in Seattle. Lopez eventually apologized during a 2018 appearance at the AT&T Center.

Lopez is perhaps best known for starring in the hit ABC sitcom George Lopez, which ran for six seasons before being syndicated on Nick at Nite.

$49.50 and up, 7 p.m. Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempiretheatre.com

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio punk band Fea composed original music for new play debuting at Public Theater

By Dalia Gulca

Elements of Fabulous Monsters mirror the real-life story of Fea, whose core membership is comprised of drummer Phanie Diaz, bassist Jenn Alva and vocalist Letty Martinez.

'Intellectual Warfare': New York's Show Me the Body is about empowerment, not protest music

By Sanford Nowlin

Show Me the Body has drawn critical acclaim and a sizable audience by fusing its militant political message with an amalgam of noise, metal, hip-hop and folk that somehow gets bodies both moshing and dancing.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: August Burns Red, Inner Wave, Thy Art Is Murder and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Augusat Burns Red has hit the road to celebrate its 20th anniversary

Electro-industrial pioneers Skinny Puppy and Ministry coming to San Antonio on separate tours

By Dalia Gulca

Ministry's Al Jourgensen strikes a pose.

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: August Burns Red, Inner Wave, Thy Art Is Murder and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Augusat Burns Red has hit the road to celebrate its 20th anniversary

San Antonio punk band Fea composed original music for new play debuting at Public Theater

By Dalia Gulca

Elements of Fabulous Monsters mirror the real-life story of Fea, whose core membership is comprised of drummer Phanie Diaz, bassist Jenn Alva and vocalist Letty Martinez.

Old Settler’s Music Festival returns for four days of Americana music north of San Antonio in April

By Nina Rangel

The 36th annual Old Settler’s Music Festival will return to Dale, Texas April 20-23.

'Intellectual Warfare': New York's Show Me the Body is about empowerment, not protest music

By Sanford Nowlin

Show Me the Body has drawn critical acclaim and a sizable audience by fusing its militant political message with an amalgam of noise, metal, hip-hop and folk that somehow gets bodies both moshing and dancing.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us