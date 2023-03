Comedian George Lopez is returning to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre this summer

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre George Lopez has had a complicated relationship with the Alamo City ever since he said "Fuck San Antonio" during a 2016 show in Seattle.

¡Ay guey! Grammy-nominated funnyman George Lopez is heading back to San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre for a pair of shows in July.The comedian will perform sets Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, both of which start at 7 p.m. Tickets for both shows go on sale on this Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.Lopez’s latest Alamo City stops are part of hisComedy tour. He last swung through in December 2021.Despite his continued ability to draw in the Alamo City, the former sitcom star has had a complicated relationship with audiences here ever since he said “Fuck San Antonio” during a 2016 show in Seattle. Lopez eventually apologized during a 2018 appearance at the AT&T Center.Lopez is perhaps best known for starring in the hit ABC sitcom, which ran for six seasons before being syndicated on Nick at Nite.