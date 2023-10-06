BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in February

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 13, and start at $55.

By on Fri, Oct 6, 2023 at 11:19 am

Jerry Seinfeld is best known for his role on the 90s hit sitcom, "Seinfeld."
Shutterstock / Nounpusher Photography
Jerry Seinfeld is best known for his role on the 90s hit sitcom, "Seinfeld."
Oh, you better believe it.

Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 24 as part of his latest stand-up tour.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, and will be available on the Majestic Theatre’s website, according to officials with the downtown venue.

Since the hit sitcom Seinfeld — co-created with Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David — went off air in 1998, the comedian has stayed busy with projects including the Netflix stand-up specials Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill. He's also known for the critically acclaimed web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

$55 and up, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

