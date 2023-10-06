Comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in February

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Nounpusher Photography
Jerry Seinfeld is best known for his role on the 90s hit sitcom, "Seinfeld."
Oh, you better believe it.
Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 24 as part of his latest stand-up tour.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, and will be available on the Majestic Theatre’s website
, according to officials with the downtown venue.
Since the hit sitcom Seinfeld —
co-created with Curb Your Enthusiasm
star Larry David — went off air in 1998, the comedian has stayed busy with projects including the Netflix stand-up specials Jerry Before Seinfeld
and 23 Hours to Kill
. He's also known for the critically acclaimed web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
.
$55 and up, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed