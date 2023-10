Comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre in February

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Nounpusher Photography Jerry Seinfeld is best known for his role on the 90s hit sitcom, "Seinfeld."

Oh, you better believe it.Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 24 as part of his latest stand-up tour.Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, and will be available on the Majestic Theatre’s website , according to officials with the downtown venue.Since the hit sitcomco-created withstar Larry David — went off air in 1998, the comedian has stayed busy with projects including the Netflix stand-up specialsand. He's also known for the critically acclaimed web series