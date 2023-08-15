LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Country Music star Luke Combs to perform two shows at San Antonio's Alamodome

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 25.

By on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 11:07 am

click to enlarge Luke Combs performs at the AT&T Center in December 2019. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Luke Combs performs at the AT&T Center in December 2019.
Country music star Luke Combs will perform two concerts at the Alamodome next spring as part of his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old tour, the venue revealed in a Tuesday morning Instagram Live video.

The first of those, billed as the Growin' Up show, will take place Friday, May 10, and will feature openers Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue. Tickets for that gig go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

Tickets for the second performance, set for Saturday, May 11, go on sale Friday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m. Labeled the Gettin' Old show, that concert will include appearances from Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

Fans can purchase tickets for both shows on the Alamodome's website or Ticketmaster.

Prices not yet available, Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11, 2024, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com.

Support Us