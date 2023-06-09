Country music star Parker McCollum will make tour stop in San Antonio Dec. 29

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center Parker McCollum will close out the year with a tour stop in the Alamo City.

Breakout country music performer Parker McCollum will close out the year with a tour stop in the Alamo City, taking over the AT&T Center on Friday, Dec. 29, according to officials with the stadium.Promoting his latest album,, McCollum will be supported by singer-songwriters Corey Kent and Catie Offerman. Tickets for the show go on sale next Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. via the venue’s website, or via Ticketmaster.McCollum has been named an “Artist to Watch” by, SiriusXM and CMT. He’s known for his chart-topping singles “Handle on You” and “Pretty Heart.”