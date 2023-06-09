VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Country music star Parker McCollum will make tour stop in San Antonio Dec. 29

Tickets for the show at the AT&T Center go on sale next Friday, June 16.

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 12:18 pm

click to enlarge Parker McCollum will close out the year with a tour stop in the Alamo City. - Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center
Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center
Breakout country music performer Parker McCollum will close out the year with a tour stop in the Alamo City, taking over the AT&T Center on Friday, Dec. 29, according to officials with the stadium.

Promoting his latest album, Never Enough, McCollum will be supported by singer-songwriters Corey Kent and Catie Offerman. Tickets for the show go on sale next Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. via the venue’s website, or via Ticketmaster.

McCollum has been named an “Artist to Watch” by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM and CMT. He’s known for his chart-topping singles “Handle on You” and “Pretty Heart.”

Prices unavailable, Friday, Dec. 29, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

