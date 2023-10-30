Creed reunion tour 'Summer of '99' to stop in San Antonio in 2024

The tour is Creed's first since 2012.

By on Mon, Oct 30, 2023 at 1:35 pm

click to enlarge Creed reunites for a 2024 North American tour. - Chuck Brueckmann
Chuck Brueckmann
Creed reunites for a 2024 North American tour.
Rock band Creed will come to San Antonio on its "Summer of '99 Tour,” making a stop in the Alamo City in September 2024, Billboard reports.

The band known for cult classic hits like "My Sacrifice" and "One Last Breath" will perform at the Frost Bank Center on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024.

The tour — Creed's first since 2012 — includes 40 stops throughout North America. It will kick off in July in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven will open the show in San Antonio, according to Billboard.

Fans can purchase various VIP packages and experiences including access to soundcheck or standing on the stage for the first three songs, according to a KSAT report.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at the Frost Bank Center's website or Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices unavailable, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

