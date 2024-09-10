Creed taking us higher at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center this Friday

The Alamo City is one of many stops on Creed's Summer of '99 reunion tour — a series of road dates the band booked after a 10-year hiatus fraught with tensions and addictions.
To address the elephant in the room, Creed is often mocked for the yarling vocals of frontman Scott Stapp, whom many have compared (unfavorably) to Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder. The band also made itself an easy target with Stapp's frequent Jesus Christ poses in music videos. "Does he love Jesus or does he think he is Jesus?" many viewers were left wondering.
The band is paradoxically one of the most commercially successful and yet universally maligned rock groups of all time. In 2013, Rolling Stone readers picked Creed as the worst band of nineties.
Just the same, Creed's hits dominated rock radio in the late '90s and early 2000s. We all remember "With Arms Wide Open," which won a Grammy for Best Rock Song in 2001. And who can forget "Higher," "My Sacrifice" and "What If?"
In a night sure to bring on the post-grunge nostalgia, Creed will share the stage with 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven.
3 Doors Down's ubiquitous 2000 song "Kryptonite" peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "Here Without You" and "When I'm Gone" also got lots of play. Canadian rockers Finger Eleven made their way into the U.S. rock charts with the hits "One Thing" and "Paralyzer."
$78 and up, 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 440-5000, frostbankcenter.com.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed