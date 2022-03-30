Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Daddy Yankee will hit San Antonio's AT&T Center in September on retirement tour

He's hitting the road in support of Legendaddy, his first album in 10 years.

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 9:52 am

click to enlarge Daddy Yankee will retire from the music biz after his La Ultima Vuelta tour. - COURTESY PHOTO / DADDY YANKEE
Courtesy Photo / Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee will retire from the music biz after his La Ultima Vuelta tour.
Puerto Rican rapper, singer and songwriter Daddy Yankee will perform Wednesday, Sept. 14 in San Antonio on a farewell tour that's part of his recently announced retirement.

Widely recognized as Reggaetón's first global star, Daddy Yankee will stop at the AT&T Center on his La Ultima Vuelta (The Last Round) tour. He's hitting the road in support of Legendaddy, his first album in 10 years.

"I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, the album Legendaddy," the performer said in a statement. "I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me in one single album.”

Presale tickets are available Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. through Monday, April 4 at 9 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com and AT&TCenter.com. The code is “LASTTURN.”

General tickets go on sale Monday, April 4, at 10 a.m.

$65-$195, Wednesday, Sept. 14, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com or ticketmaster.com.

