Dance music duo Loud Luxury to play San Antonio's 1902 Nightclub next week

Courtesy Photo / 1902
International dance music duo Loud Luxury will play San Antonio's 1902 nightclub next week.
Loud Luxury is taking the phrase “Holiday Hills” to a whole new level in San Antonio.
The international dance music duo will perform a pre-Thanksgiving set — along with the expected house beats and bright lights — at San Antonio’s 1902 nightclub on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
The two DJs will take a break from their Las Vegas residency to play the glittery nightspot inside The Espee, the space that once housed Sunset Station's main entertainment venue. Since its debut, the two-story club has hosted big-name DJs including Steve Aoki
, Dillon Francis and Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D
.
Loud Luxury is known for the international hit “Body,” which features vocalist Brando. It debuted on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart at No. 49, gaining more than 40 million streams.
Opening talent for the 18-and-up show
is currently being organized, 1902 officials said.
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1902 Nightclub, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 890-1265, 1902satx.com.
