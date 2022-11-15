Dance music duo Loud Luxury to play San Antonio's 1902 Nightclub next week

The two DJs will take a break from their Las Vegas residency to play a pre-Thanksgiving set.

By on Tue, Nov 15, 2022 at 10:31 am

click to enlarge International dance music duo Loud Luxury will play San Antonio's 1902 nightclub next week. - Courtesy Photo / 1902
Courtesy Photo / 1902
International dance music duo Loud Luxury will play San Antonio's 1902 nightclub next week.
Loud Luxury is taking the phrase “Holiday Hills” to a whole new level in San Antonio.

The international dance music duo will perform a pre-Thanksgiving set — along with the expected house beats and bright lights — at San Antonio’s 1902 nightclub on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The two DJs will take a break from their Las Vegas residency to play the glittery nightspot inside The Espee, the space that once housed Sunset Station's main entertainment venue. Since its debut, the two-story club has hosted big-name DJs including Steve Aoki, Dillon Francis and Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D.

Loud Luxury is known for the international hit “Body,” which features vocalist Brando. It debuted on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart at No. 49, gaining more than 40 million streams.

Opening talent for the 18-and-up show is currently being organized, 1902 officials said.

$30-$35, 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 1902 Nightclub, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 890-1265, 1902satx.com.

