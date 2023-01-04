Disney-themed rave Be Our Guest stopping into San Antonio in February

Disney adults and '90s kids, mark your calendars.
Be Our Guest, an 18-and-up Disney-themed nightclub rave, is coming to San Antonio's Vibes Event Center on Friday, Feb. 24. Tickets are on sale now.
The event kicks off a national tour Saturday, Jan. 7 and will stop in 18 cities. An online promo touts it as a "magical dance party spinning your fave 90s/00s childhood throwbacks." Naturally, costumes are encouraged.
"Sip on specialty cocktails and sing along to everything from Lion King to High School Musical all night long," a Facebook post from the rave's promoters says.
Online clips of previous Be Our Guest events show patrons wearing costumes ranging from Disney princesses to the Cheetah Girls and singing hits from Camp Rock, High School Musical and more.
@beourguest_nyc
Tiktok help more people find their people at Be Our Guest ❤️♬ original sound - BE OUR GUEST NYC
$18-$40, 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, Vibes Event Center, 1211 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibeseventcenter.
