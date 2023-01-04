Disney-themed rave Be Our Guest stopping into San Antonio in February

The event will include specialty cocktails and singalongs of '90s and '00s childhood favorites.

By on Wed, Jan 4, 2023 at 12:03 pm

click to enlarge Tickets for the Friday, Feb. 24 event are on sale now. - Instagram / beourguest_nyc
Instagram / beourguest_nyc
Tickets for the Friday, Feb. 24 event are on sale now.

Disney adults and '90s kids, mark your calendars.

Be Our Guest, an 18-and-up Disney-themed nightclub rave, is coming to San Antonio's Vibes Event Center on Friday, Feb. 24. Tickets are on sale now.

The event kicks off a national tour Saturday, Jan. 7 and will stop in 18 cities. An online promo touts it as a "magical dance party spinning your fave 90s/00s childhood throwbacks." Naturally, costumes are encouraged.

"Sip on specialty cocktails and sing along to everything from Lion King to High School Musical all night long," a Facebook post from the rave's promoters says.
@beourguest_nyc

Tiktok help more people find their people at Be Our Guest ❤️

♬ original sound - BE OUR GUEST NYC
Online clips of previous Be Our Guest events show patrons wearing costumes ranging from Disney princesses to the Cheetah Girls and singing hits from Camp Rock, High School Musical and more.

$18-$40, 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24, Vibes Event Center, 1211 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, facebook.com/vibeseventcenter.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Trad Police, I Am Human, Moxie and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

The Trad Police builds on the tradition of the Jim Cullum Jazz Band.

Anarchy in SA: Day-long event celebrates the Sex Pistols' infamous show at Randy's Rodeo

By Bill Baird

Decades later, the Sex Pistols' chaotic Alamo City show remains a pivotal moment in Texas culture.

Year's Best Spins: San Antonio artists dominated the Current's favorite releases of the year

By San Antonio Current Staff

Garrett T. Capps performs at Paper Tiger in 2021.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Ghostland Observatory and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

San Antonio has come to expect pyro, lasers and more from Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Also in Music

