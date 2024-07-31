Donny Osmond plays San Antonio's Tobin Center this Thursday

Wikimedia Commons / Unspecified Photographer Donny Osmond scored solo hits including "Sweet and Innocent" before joining his sister on the Donny & Marie variety show.

the Las Vegas Review Journal.

$59-$354, 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Donny Osmond, a singer and entertainer whose career spans six decades, will play the Tobin Center's H-E-B Performance Hall this Thursday.Osmond's "Direct from Vegas" touring show will feature his long-running Sin City act, which has picked up accolades, including wins for Best Performer, Best Show, Best Resident Headliner and Best Production inThe performance also will include an elaborately staged production of "I'll Make a Man Out of You," Osmond's song for the 1998 Disney movieWhat's more, the Tobin Center performance will feature an interactive segment in which any audience member can ask Osmond to play any song from his entire musical catalogue, which spans 65 albums, including 33 certified as gold.Osmond first gained fame as a child star, performing with his brothers onwhen he was only 5 years old. The Osmond Brothers continued to make frequent appearances on the variety program through the 1960s.Osmond became a teen heartthrob with the launch of a successful solo career that included hit covers of Roy Orbison's "Sweet and Innocent," Steve Lawrence's "Go Away Little Girl" and Paul Anka's "Puppy Love."However, many best remember the performer from the era when he joined forces with his sister Marie on thevariety show from 1976 to 1979. The duo's hits included "A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock 'n' Roll."Donnie and Marie Osmond went on to host a Daytime Emmy award-nominated talk show in the '90s.