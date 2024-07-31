Donny Osmond plays San Antonio's Tobin Center this Thursday

Osmond's "Direct from Vegas" touring show will feature his long-running Sin City act, which has picked up accolades, including wins for Best Performer, Best Show, Best Resident Headliner and Best Production in the Las Vegas Review Journal. The performance also will include an elaborately staged production of "I'll Make a Man Out of You," Osmond's song for the 1998 Disney movie Mulan.
What's more, the Tobin Center performance will feature an interactive segment in which any audience member can ask Osmond to play any song from his entire musical catalogue, which spans 65 albums, including 33 certified as gold.
Osmond first gained fame as a child star, performing with his brothers on The Andy Williams Show when he was only 5 years old. The Osmond Brothers continued to make frequent appearances on the variety program through the 1960s.
Osmond became a teen heartthrob with the launch of a successful solo career that included hit covers of Roy Orbison's "Sweet and Innocent," Steve Lawrence's "Go Away Little Girl" and Paul Anka's "Puppy Love."
However, many best remember the performer from the era when he joined forces with his sister Marie on the Donny & Marie variety show from 1976 to 1979. The duo's hits included "A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock 'n' Roll."
Donnie and Marie Osmond went on to host a Daytime Emmy award-nominated talk show in the '90s.
