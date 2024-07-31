WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Donny Osmond plays San Antonio's Tobin Center this Thursday

The show will feature an interactive portion in which audience members can request any song from his six-decade career.

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 11:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
Donny Osmond scored solo hits including "Sweet and Innocent" before joining his sister on the Donny & Marie variety show. - Wikimedia Commons / Unspecified Photographer
Wikimedia Commons / Unspecified Photographer
Donny Osmond scored solo hits including "Sweet and Innocent" before joining his sister on the Donny & Marie variety show.
Donny Osmond, a singer and entertainer whose career spans six decades, will play the Tobin Center's H-E-B Performance Hall this Thursday.

Osmond's "Direct from Vegas" touring show will feature his long-running Sin City act, which has picked up accolades, including wins for Best Performer, Best Show, Best Resident Headliner and Best Production in the Las Vegas Review Journal. The performance also will include an elaborately staged production of "I'll Make a Man Out of You," Osmond's song for the 1998 Disney movie Mulan.

What's more, the Tobin Center performance will feature an interactive segment in which any audience member can ask Osmond to play any song from his entire musical catalogue, which spans 65 albums, including 33 certified as gold.

Osmond first gained fame as a child star, performing with his brothers on The Andy Williams Show when he was only 5 years old. The Osmond Brothers continued to make frequent appearances on the variety program through the 1960s.

Osmond became a teen heartthrob with the launch of a successful solo career that included hit covers of Roy Orbison's "Sweet and Innocent," Steve Lawrence's "Go Away Little Girl" and Paul Anka's "Puppy Love."

However, many best remember the performer from the era when he joined forces with his sister Marie on the Donny & Marie variety show from 1976 to 1979. The duo's hits included "A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock 'n' Roll."

Donnie and Marie Osmond went on to host a Daytime Emmy award-nominated talk show in the '90s.

$59-$354, 8 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

As I Lay Dying playing San Antonio's VIBES Live this Sunday

By Stephanie Koithan

As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis' legal troubles forced the band into hiatus in 2014.

Documentary featuring San Antonio band Pariah to debut this week at San Antonio Film Festival

By Stephanie Koithan

San Antonio metal act Pariah was a fixture of the Back Room. The group features in a new documentary on the venue.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Zach Bryan, Ice Cube, Dave Alvin-Jimmie Dale Gilmore

By Sanford Nowlin

Ice Cube spits rhymes during a 2022 appearance in San Antonio as part of the Mount Westmore tour.

San Antonio's Stable Hall putting together street team to distribute posters for cash and concert tickets

By Stephanie Koithan

Since opening earlier this year, Stable Hall has boasted a stacked concert lineup. Now it wants help spreading the word.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Zach Bryan, Ice Cube, Dave Alvin-Jimmie Dale Gilmore

By Sanford Nowlin

Ice Cube spits rhymes during a 2022 appearance in San Antonio as part of the Mount Westmore tour.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Jason Isbell, Ringo Deathstarr, Moon Tokki, Mugger

By San Antonio Current Staff

Austin's Ringo Deathstarr has emerged as a powerful band in the shoegaze revival.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Information Society, Softcult, Tropicana Joe

By San Antonio Current Staff

Information Society's '80s work sounded like the future, and the band is still forging ahead with its electronic sounds.

Alternative hip-hop act The Pharcyde will play Stable Hall Thursday, Aug. 15

By Stephanie Koithan

The Pharcyde performs a show in Vienna, Austria.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us