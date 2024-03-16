During San Antonio show, Drake gives away $35,000 to fans facing hard times

During the sold-out performance, the Grammy-winning rapper gave a shoutout to concertgoers who brought along homemade signs. Among those was one that read, "I'm 5 months pregnant. Will you be my baby daddy?"
"First of all, I don't want to offend your real baby daddy," Drake said. "But, I would love to, first of all, get you out of the pit so we can put you somewhere safe, like VIP or some shit."
Drake continued: "I'd love to give you $25,000" to help out with childcare expenses.
Loud cheers erupted from the crowd.
The "God's Plan" performer wasn't done, however. He walked toward another woman holding a sign that said, "Just got Dumped. Make My Night."
Drake gave away $35,000 to deserving fans during his show Friday night at San Antonio’s Frost Banks Center.— Michael Karlis (@MichaelKarlis) March 16, 2024
Video courtesy of Meradith Garcia. pic.twitter.com/80VtAYUSb6
"We gonna send you on a nice date. We're gonna give you $10,000 too," Drake said, pointing at the fan.
Indeed, giving away large sums at shows has become a fixture of Drake's It's All A Blur Tour. During his Thursday gig in San Antonio, he pledged to pay the college tuitions of Janyssa and Julie Hernandez, young women from Brownsville who lost their mother in a 2022 automobile accident, according to MySA.
At a show in Kansas City earlier this month, Drake also said he would pay off the mortgage of a concertgoer's deceased mother, the Kansas City Star reports. And during a show in Buffalo, he gifted $25,000 to a fan who survived cancer, according to that city's local CBS affiliate.
Drake certainly has money to spread around. His net worth is estimated at around $250 million, according to Investopedia.
