During San Antonio show, Drake gives away $35,000 to fans facing hard times

Giving away large sums of cash has become a common occurrence during the Grammy-winning performer's It's All A Blur tour.

By on Sat, Mar 16, 2024 at 12:39 pm

On Thursday, Drake pledged to pay the college tuition of two young women who lost their mother in a 2022 car accident.
Shutterstock / Jacob giampa
On Thursday, Drake pledged to pay the college tuition of two young women who lost their mother in a 2022 car accident.
Channeling his inner Oprah, Drake gave away $35,000 during his Friday show at Frost Bank Center, sharing the cash with a pair of fans facing hardships.

During the sold-out performance, the Grammy-winning rapper gave a shoutout to concertgoers who brought along homemade signs. Among those was one that read, "I'm 5 months pregnant. Will you be my baby daddy?"

"First of all, I don't want to offend your real baby daddy," Drake said. "But, I would love to, first of all, get you out of the pit so we can put you somewhere safe, like VIP or some shit."

Drake continued: "I'd love to give you $25,000" to help out with childcare expenses. 

Loud cheers erupted from the crowd.
The "God's Plan" performer wasn't done, however. He walked toward another woman holding a sign that said, "Just got Dumped. Make My Night."

"We gonna send you on a nice date. We're gonna give you $10,000 too," Drake said, pointing at the fan.

Indeed, giving away large sums at shows has become a fixture of Drake's It's All A Blur Tour. During his Thursday gig in San Antonio, he pledged to pay the college tuitions of Janyssa and Julie Hernandez, young women from Brownsville who lost their mother in a 2022 automobile accident, according to MySA.

At a show in Kansas City earlier this month, Drake also said he would pay off the mortgage of a concertgoer's deceased mother, the Kansas City Star reports. And during a show in Buffalo, he gifted $25,000 to a fan who survived cancer, according to that city's local CBS affiliate.

Drake certainly has money to spread around. His net worth is estimated at around $250 million, according to Investopedia.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

March 6, 2024

