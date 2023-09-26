BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Elvis Costello to play first-ever San Antonio show early next year at Majestic Theatre

This version of Costello's touring band also features Texas guitarist Charlie Sexton.

By on Tue, Sep 26, 2023 at 11:09 am

click to enlarge Elvis Costello talks with hands at an appearance to promote the 2022 music documentary If These Walls Could Sing. - Shutterstock / lev radin
Shutterstock / lev radin
Elvis Costello talks with hands at an appearance to promote the 2022 music documentary If These Walls Could Sing.
Elvis Costello & The Imposters will pump it up at a Monday, Jan. 22 Majestic Theatre concert that's being billed as the rock legend's first-ever San Antonio performance.

The show is part of Costello's 7-0-7 tour, which will traverse the Southeastern U.S. for most of January. Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. this Friday from the Majestic's website.

Known for his smart and frequently cutting songwriting, Costello emerged as part of the first wave of British punk. However, he eventually underwent a series of stylistic shifts, dabbling in pop, country, jazz and other genres while collaborating with high-profile performers as varied as '60s songsmith Burt Bacharach and New Orleans R&B icon Allen Toussaint.

Costello's Majestic appearance comes after his 2021 collaboration with San Antonio singer Nina Diaz of Girl in a Coma fame. Diaz was among the 19 Latin rock and pop vocalists who participated in a Spanish-language reimagining of Costello's groundbreaking 1978 album This Year's Model.

In yet another Texas twist, Costello will be touring with San Antonio-born and Austin-reared guitarist Charlie Sexton, known for his work with the Arc Angels and Bob Dylan. The rest of the Imposters include longtime Costello collaborators Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas and Davey Faragher

Audiences should expect a set full of "chart-toppers, hidden gems, fan favorites and more," according to a tour announcement.

Prices and start time not yet available, Monday, Jan. 22, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

