Everclear, Pat Green, Latin Breed and Color Me Badd to headline San Antonio's Fiesta Oyster Bake

Fiesta Oyster Bake will return to St. Mary's University April 21-22 with a musical lineup that includes '90s alt-rock stalwarts Everclear, Texas country fave Pat Green, hometown Tejano legends Latin Breed and R&B vocal group Color Me Badd.As per usual, the Fiesta San Antonio highlight includes stages devoted to classic rock, country, Latin music and R&B — along with plenty of festival food including its namesake oysters. The full line-up is listed below:Classic Rock Stage:Mothership – Tribute to Led Zeppelin: 6:15 p.m.Q: The Music of Queen: 7:30 p.m.Everclear: 9:15 p.m.Country Stage:Kate Watson: 5:30 p.m.William Beckmann: 7:15 p.m.Pat Green: 9:15 p.mTejano/Latin Stage:The Muñoz Brothers Band: 5:30 p.m.Los DesperadoZ: 7:15 p.m.Latin Breed: 9 p.m.R&B / Hip Hop Stage:DJ: 5 p.m.Dizzy Rok : 6:15 p.m.TBA: 7:45 p.m.Color Me Badd : 9:45 p.m.Classic Rock Stage:Xero Wulf: 1:00 p.m.LYLVC: 2:30 p.m.Black Heart Saints: 4 p.m.Back in Black : 5:45 p.m.P.O.D.: 7:30 p.m.Saint Asonia : 9:15 p.m.Country Stage:Joe Panther Band: 1 p.m.Will Carter Band: 3 p.m.Carson Jeffery: 5:15 p.m.Dylan Wheeler: 7:15 p.m.Shane Smith and the Saints: 9:15 p.m.Tejano / Latin Stage:Daniella Ramirez (KAMRYN): 1 p.m.Emanuel J: 2:30 p.m.Patsy Torres: 5 p.m.Monica Saldivar: 7 p.m.David Lee Garza: 9 p.m.R&B / Hip Hop Stage:St. Mary’s Battle of the Bands Winner: 1 p.m.The Cruise Control Band: 2:30 p.m.Eclipse- A Tribute to Journey: 4:30 p.m.Y’ALL Out Boy: 7 p.m.Spazmatics: 9:15 p.m.Tickets range from $20 to $157. Tickets and additional event information are available at oysterbake.com