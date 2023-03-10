Everclear, Pat Green, Latin Breed and Color Me Badd to headline San Antonio's Fiesta Oyster Bake

As per usual, the popular Fiesta event will include stages for classic rock, Tejano, country and R&B.

By on Fri, Mar 10, 2023 at 4:58 pm

click to enlarge Nineties alt-rock hitmakers Everclear will headline Oyster Bake's classic rock stage. - Shutterstock / Harmony Gerber
Shutterstock / Harmony Gerber
Nineties alt-rock hitmakers Everclear will headline Oyster Bake's classic rock stage.
Fiesta Oyster Bake will return to St. Mary's University April 21-22 with a musical lineup that includes '90s alt-rock stalwarts Everclear, Texas country fave Pat Green, hometown Tejano legends Latin Breed and R&B vocal group Color Me Badd.

As per usual, the Fiesta San Antonio highlight includes stages devoted to classic rock, country, Latin music and R&B — along with plenty of festival food including its namesake oysters. The full line-up is listed below:

Friday, April 21

Classic Rock Stage:

Mothership – Tribute to Led Zeppelin: 6:15 p.m.
Q: The Music of Queen: 7:30 p.m.
Everclear: 9:15 p.m.

Country Stage:

Kate Watson: 5:30 p.m.
William Beckmann: 7:15 p.m.
Pat Green: 9:15 p.m

Tejano/Latin Stage:

The Muñoz Brothers Band: 5:30 p.m.
Los DesperadoZ: 7:15 p.m.
Latin Breed: 9 p.m.

R&B / Hip Hop Stage:

DJ: 5 p.m.
Dizzy Rok : 6:15 p.m.
TBA: 7:45 p.m.
Color Me Badd : 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Classic Rock Stage:

Xero Wulf: 1:00 p.m.
LYLVC: 2:30 p.m.
Black Heart Saints: 4 p.m.
Back in Black : 5:45 p.m.
P.O.D.: 7:30 p.m.
Saint Asonia : 9:15 p.m.

Country Stage:

Joe Panther Band: 1 p.m.
Will Carter Band: 3 p.m.
Carson Jeffery: 5:15 p.m.
Dylan Wheeler: 7:15 p.m.
Shane Smith and the Saints: 9:15 p.m.

Tejano / Latin Stage:

Daniella Ramirez (KAMRYN): 1 p.m.
Emanuel J: 2:30 p.m.
Patsy Torres: 5 p.m.
Monica Saldivar: 7 p.m.
David Lee Garza: 9 p.m.

R&B / Hip Hop Stage:

St. Mary’s Battle of the Bands Winner: 1 p.m.
The Cruise Control Band: 2:30 p.m.
Eclipse- A Tribute to Journey: 4:30 p.m.
Y’ALL Out Boy: 7 p.m.
Spazmatics: 9:15 p.m.

Tickets range from $20 to $157. Tickets and additional event information are available at oysterbake.com.

