Everclear, Pat Green, Latin Breed and Color Me Badd to headline San Antonio's Fiesta Oyster Bake

As per usual, the Fiesta San Antonio highlight includes stages devoted to classic rock, country, Latin music and R&B — along with plenty of festival food including its namesake oysters. The full line-up is listed below:
Friday, April 21
Classic Rock Stage:
Mothership – Tribute to Led Zeppelin: 6:15 p.m.
Q: The Music of Queen: 7:30 p.m.
Everclear: 9:15 p.m.
Country Stage:
Kate Watson: 5:30 p.m.
William Beckmann: 7:15 p.m.
Pat Green: 9:15 p.m
Tejano/Latin Stage:
The Muñoz Brothers Band: 5:30 p.m.
Los DesperadoZ: 7:15 p.m.
Latin Breed: 9 p.m.
R&B / Hip Hop Stage:
DJ: 5 p.m.
Dizzy Rok : 6:15 p.m.
TBA: 7:45 p.m.
Color Me Badd : 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Classic Rock Stage:
Xero Wulf: 1:00 p.m.
LYLVC: 2:30 p.m.
Black Heart Saints: 4 p.m.
Back in Black : 5:45 p.m.
P.O.D.: 7:30 p.m.
Saint Asonia : 9:15 p.m.
Country Stage:
Joe Panther Band: 1 p.m.
Will Carter Band: 3 p.m.
Carson Jeffery: 5:15 p.m.
Dylan Wheeler: 7:15 p.m.
Shane Smith and the Saints: 9:15 p.m.
Tejano / Latin Stage:
Daniella Ramirez (KAMRYN): 1 p.m.
Emanuel J: 2:30 p.m.
Patsy Torres: 5 p.m.
Monica Saldivar: 7 p.m.
David Lee Garza: 9 p.m.
R&B / Hip Hop Stage:
St. Mary’s Battle of the Bands Winner: 1 p.m.
The Cruise Control Band: 2:30 p.m.
Eclipse- A Tribute to Journey: 4:30 p.m.
Y’ALL Out Boy: 7 p.m.
Spazmatics: 9:15 p.m.
Tickets range from $20 to $157. Tickets and additional event information are available at oysterbake.com.
