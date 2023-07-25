Exhibition to showcase work of late San Antonio concert photographer Lindell 'Tiger' Tate

click to enlarge
Lindell “Tiger” Tate
Late San Antonio photographer Lindell "Tiger" Tate poses between Johnny and Joey Ramone.
San Antonio music, art and retail space the Corn Pound is hosting an exhibition of previously unpublished photos of the Ramones and other bands by Lindell “Tiger” Tate, an Alamo City-based concert photographer who died last week after a brief battle with cancer.
The Sunday, July 30, show will include Tate's shots from six late-'70s Ramones performances at venues including Randy's Rodeo in San Antonio and Austin's Armadillo World Headquarters. Hundreds of Tate's '70s-era shots of Led Zeppelin, the Sex Pistols, Black Sabbath, Rush and other rock icons also will be on display.
A limited amount of the photographer's work will be for sale. The Ramones photos will remain up for several more weeks, while a cross-section of Tate's prints will remain up indefinitely.
"Lots of photographers couldn't make the transition from those sit-down rock shows of the early '70s to the more immersive — some might say 'dangerous' — club shows of the punk era, but that's what [Tate] did," said local musician Tom Trusnovic, who worked with photographer Anthony Garcia over the past year to restore Tate's work. "He was good at capturing that chaos."
The Ramones lead the crowd in a singalong of "Pinhead" at Randy's Rodeo.
During the '70s, Tate used his camera to document the changing of the musical guard from classic rockers including the Rolling Stones, Led Zep and Jethro Tull to punk revolutionaries including the Sex Pistols, Patti Smith and Elvis Costello. Along the way, he befriended the Ramones and was able to capture private moments with the members of the New York-based band during Texas appearances.
Tate's first public exhibition took place in January at the Paper Tiger's The Filth and The Flautas concert
, which celebrated the 45th anniversary of the Pistols' infamous 1978 gig at Randy's Rodeo.
"For that Sex Pistols show, [Tate] was incredibly close to the band," Trusnovic said. "He was right next to the guy who Sid clubbed with his bass. You get this real sense of physical threat in the photos."
Sunday's show will feature sets by Ramones tribute band The Cabrones and Nøt Dead, which the organizers describe as "young local guns playing a mixture of classic punk, grunge and originals." The event also will include a VHS tape swap meet and an instrument drive for the High Voltage Music Program, which offers after-school music programs for grades 7-12.
Free, noon-4 p.m., Sunday, July 30, The Corn Pound, 6336 Montgomery Drive, facebook.com/flagshiprecords.
Lindell shot images of the Runaways when the groundbreaking all-woman rock band opened for the Ramones in Texas.