Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say

The Lucktoberfest concert was originally expected to last 10 days. Now's it down to three.

By on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 at 5:36 pm

The line-up for the shortened Lucktober fest still includes big names such as Los Lobos, Orville Peck and Tanya Tucker. - Facebook, Willie Nelson
Facebook, Willie Nelson
The line-up for the shortened Lucktober fest still includes big names such as Los Lobos, Orville Peck and Tanya Tucker.
A supersized fall music festival set to take place at country music star Willie Nelson’s ranch outside of Austin is being cut short due to the “uncertainty of the touring market,” event organizers said in a Facebook post.

Originally planned to take place over a 10-day stretch, Lucktoberfest will now run just three days, taking place the weekend of Oct. 28-30.

“While we would like to be able to move forward with our original plan, we are incredibly excited about our new 3-day line-up, and feel it still represents the community-creating offerings only Texas can provide,” organizers said in the social media post. “We hope you’ll love it as much as we do.”

The lineup at Nelson’s ranch in Spicewood includes big names such as Los Lobos, Orville Peck, Tanya Tucker and Paul Cauthen’s Big Velvet Rescue.

Tickets are still available and start at $35 for general admission.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell
Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival

Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
Everything we saw as German metal legends Accept brought the hammer down on San Antonio

Everything we saw as German metal legends Accept brought the hammer down on San Antonio

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell
Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival

Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
Everything we saw as German metal legends Accept brought the hammer down on San Antonio

Everything we saw as German metal legends Accept brought the hammer down on San Antonio

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell

Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell
Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival

Everything we saw Sunday during opening weekend of Austin's ACL Festival
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
Everything we saw as German metal legends Accept brought the hammer down on San Antonio

Everything we saw as German metal legends Accept brought the hammer down on San Antonio

Trending

Rock band Journey popping into San Antonio as part of 50th anniversary tour

By Michael Karlis

Members of Journey take a bow during a concert appearance.

Catching up with Lamb of God, before the iconic metal act's San Antonio show this week

By Brianna Espinoza

Lamb of God performs in 2019.

Los Lobos to headline San Antonio's 2022 Día de los Muertos Festival at Hemisfair

By Sanford Nowlin

Los&nbsp;Lobos&nbsp;has shown a deep knowledge of blues, rock 'n' roll, folk and Mexican music while creating a rich catalog of songs that's stylistically diverse, frequently innovative and somehow also cohesive.

Ahead of San Antonio show, guitar virtuoso Steve Vai discusses his long career of sonic exploration

By Mike McMahan

Vai is set to rock the Aztec on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Also in Music

Catching up with Lamb of God, before the iconic metal act's San Antonio show this week

By Brianna Espinoza

Lamb of God performs in 2019.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Christian Nodal, Conan Gray, Wednesday 13 and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Christian Nodal, Conan Gray, Wednesday 13 and more

San Antonio native awarded $25,000 via rapper Bad Bunny's Deja tu Huella campaign

By Nina Rangel

Brizzo Torres has been awarded $25,000 via Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s Deja Tu Huella Fund.

Dos Culturas: The Last Bandoleros may have left San Antonio, but their Tex-Mex roots still shine through

By Mike McMahan

Dos Culturas: The Last Bandoleros may have left San Antonio, but their Tex-Mex roots still shine through
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us